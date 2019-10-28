AAA Pushes to Keep Teens Safe on the Road

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – According to AAA, motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death in teens. Students at Zanesville High School were given the opportunity to be safer on the road today through a AAA program.

Kellie O’Riordan, Manager of the Traffic Safety Program, says AAA Vehicle Safety Checks were performed on 87 student driven vehicles at Zanesville High School.

“We’re happy to be back in Zanesville; it’s one of our favorite events of the year. And, we just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to protect teens as much as we can across the state of Ohio. So, this is an event that we bring to the high school to inspect vehicles; and then also share some safety messages. So, we’re just coming off of the Teen Driver Safety Week–last week–and we want to share some things that are going to put those teens at a higher risk; vehicle maintenance is one of them. So, if they don’t have their vehicles well-maintained, that can cause problems on the road.”

Following their safety check, students were given a form detailing any issues found with their car as well as a free one-year Associate AAA Membership.

“Anytime that they crash or don’t have it well-maintained–no matter what the year is–that can really cause major problems on the road. So, we saw about an 89 percent fault rate or at least one misuse last year; so we want to make sure that we’re addressing all of those cars. Even if they’re new, they may not know how often to change the oil, or the tire tread. That might be newer, but the tire pressure isn’t where it should be.”

The most common issues found in student cars across the state last year were vehicle lights and fluids.