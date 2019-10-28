MONDAY 10/28:

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer & Pleasant. High 67

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Not as Chilly. Low 47

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 72

DISCUSSION:

A very nice start to the work week will be on tap for us as mostly sunny skies will occur on Monday. High pressure will shift to our east and bring warmer air into our area as high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear skies are expected for Monday night as overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Partly cloudy skies will take over for Tuesday with even warmer temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s!

A strong low pressure system will move into our area by mid week bringing rain chances back into the forecast by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will be at their peak for Halloween and continue to be with us into Friday morning.

After rain departs our area Friday morning, very chilly conditions will take over. Highs on Friday and into the weekend will likely struggle to reach 50 degrees.

Have a great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @BenBeddoesWHIZ

Facebook: Ben Beddoes WHIZ

E-Mail: bbeddoes@whizmediagroup.com