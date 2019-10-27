Zanesville Pastor Welcomes Kids to Annual Truck-or-Treat

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sunday, kids had the opportunity to dress up and ask for candy at the annual trunk or treat event at Pleasant Grover United Methodist Church.

Pastor Gordon Ferguson and his wife Ann say they wanted to create a safe event for all kids to take part in.

“This is an annual thing that we do — last weekend in october — and we just want to create a safe environment for the kids. Instead of having to go through — door-to-door and neighborhoods that are questionable. We thought this would be kind of a neat way and it’s a neat way to reach out to know people in the communities.”

He says they only have one major rule when it comes to the costumes.

“We ask them try not to bring or wear costumes that promote evil or hatred or anything like that. Because bullying is a big thing going on today and we all wanna — I think we all want to combat against that.”

Ferguson says a majority of the candy passed out was donated by Dollar General.