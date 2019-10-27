Trump Series visit comes at a high-profile moment for him

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s plan for a low-profile appearance at Game 5 of the World Series comes at a high-profile moment of his presidency. It will be his first appearance as president at a major league game.

Trump’s White House staff has long tried to shield him from events where he might be loudly booed or heckled, and he rarely ventures out into the heavily Democratic city.

The appearance, however, comes hours after Trump announced the death of terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who was killed in a U.S. military operation late Saturday.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred discussed with Trump whether he’d like to throw out the ceremonial pitch, but he said the president was concerned about “disruption” of the fan experience.