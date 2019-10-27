Local Theater Brings ‘Godspell’ to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Partons of the arts have the chance to attend a family friendly production right in their own backyard. The Zanesville Community Theater, located on Findley Avenue, is putting on Godspell this weekend and next weekend.

Director Jan Smith says the production is based around biblical stories with a modern twist.

“Godspell is a series of parables from the Bible, according to Matthew. It’s done in a very humorous yet very respectful way. Many, many parables people will recognize; such as the prodigal son, the rich man and the poor man. So, as you grew up you heard all these stories over and over again or had them read to you or heard them in Sunday School; and we play those out.”

While the show has some religious elements, the main theme is to show love to others and embrace people from all walks of life.

“This is my third time directing this show. And, my very first show I ever had a lead in was Godspell, as Judas. So, being the 50th anniversary this show just means so much to me and has in my history. The music is wonderful, the setting is wonderful, and the feeling–the main title of this show, to me, is tolerance and love. And man, could we use some of that right now.”

Tickets for Godspell are 15 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for children. The show will run Friday and Saturday at 8 PM and next Sunday at 2 PM.