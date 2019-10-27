How Ranked Teams Fared

|Division VII
|1. McComb (8-1) lost to Leipsic 29-25.
|2. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-2) beat Ft. Recovery 36-7.
|3. Ft. Loramie (8-1) beat W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 55-0.
|4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-1) beat Whitehall-Yearling 29-27.
|5. Lucas (8-1) beat Leavittsburg LaBrae 28-14.
|6. Hamilton New Miami (8-0) beat Cin. Country Day 34-6.
|7. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (7-1) beat Rocky River Lutheran W. 34-0.
|8. Norwalk St. Paul (8-1) beat New London 42-6.
|9. Leipsic (8-1) beat McComb 29-25.
|10. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-3) lost to Liberty Center 35-13.
|Division VI
|1. Anna (8-1) beat Rockford Parkway 49-28.
|2. New Middletown Springfield (9-0) beat Berlin Center Western Reserve 35-14.
|3. Glouster Trimble (9-0) beat Racine Southern 77-0.
|4. Coldwater (8-1) beat St. Henry 49-14.
|5. Minster (8-1) beat Versailles 42-20.
|6. Beverly Fort Frye (9-0) beat Sarahsville Shenandoah 35-0.
|7. Liberty Center (8-1) beat Hamler Patrick Henry 35-13.
|8. Mogadore (8-1) beat Ravenna SE 32-12.
|9. Mechanicsburg (8-1) beat Milford Center Fairbanks 52-0.
|10. Howard East Knox (9-0) beat Mt. Gilead 40-17.
|(tie) Archbold (8-1) beat Swanton 42-7.
|Division V
|1. Kirtland (9-0) beat Gates Mills Hawken 45-0.
|2. Orrville (8-1) lost to Akr. Manchester 29-26.
|3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0) beat Uhrichsville Claymont 56-0.
|4. Pemberville Eastwood (9-0) beat Bloomdale Elmwood 34-12.
|5. Oak Harbor (9-0) beat Willard 58-32.
|6. Ironton (8-1) beat Gallipolis Gallia 52-0.
|7. West Liberty-Salem (8-1) beat Spring. NE 41-0.
|8. Springfield Shawnee (7-2) lost to Plain City Jonathan Alder 56-34.
|9. West Jefferson (8-1) beat N. Lewisburg Triad 61-28.
|10. Garrettsville Garfield (9-0) beat Mantua Crestwood 21-20.
|Division IV
|1. Cincinnati Wyoming (9-0) beat N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 44-0.
|2. Perry (9-0) beat Geneva 36-7.
|3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1) beat New Richmond 45-16.
|4. Newark Licking Valley (9-0) beat Granville 28-12.
|5. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (8-1) lost to Ironton 52-0.
|6. Cincinnati Indian Hill (8-1) beat Cin. Finneytown 58-0.
|7. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0) beat Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49-17.
|8. Waynesville (8-1) beat Day. Northridge 23-8.
|9. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-2) lost to Kenton 14-9.
|10. Wintersville Indian Creek (8-1) beat Cadiz Harrison Cent. 35-7.
|Division III
|1. New Philadelphia (9-0) beat Zanesville 48-21.
|2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (9-0) beat Spring. Shawnee 56-34.
|3. Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-1) beat Day. Belmont 44-6.
|4. Trotwood-Madison (7-2) lost to Springboro 28-25.
|5. Aurora (9-0) beat Richfield Revere 48-7.
|6. Granville (8-1) lost to Newark Licking Valley 28-12.
|7. Streetsboro (9-0) beat Peninsula Woodridge 49-10.
|8. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (8-1) beat Middletown Fenwick 41-30.
|9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-1) beat Painesville Riverside 28-0.
|10. Norwalk (8-1) beat Clyde 41-40.
|Division II
|1. Massillon Washington (9-0) beat Louisville 24-0.
|2. Akron Hoban (8-1) beat Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42-21.
|3. Toledo Central Catholic (9-0) beat Tol. St. Francis 20-0.
|4. Cincinnati La Salle (7-2) lost to Cin. Winton Woods 26-21.
|5. Cincinnati Turpin (9-0) beat Cin. Withrow 59-13.
|6. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-0) beat Maumee 62-0.
|7. Avon (9-0) beat Olmsted Falls 24-14.
|8. Mayfield (9-0) beat Eastlake N. 35-0.
|9. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (8-1) beat Steubenville 31-18.
|10. Harrison (8-1) beat Cin. Mt. Healthy 42-13.
|Division I
|1. Mentor (9-0) beat Euclid 45-0.
|2. Lakewood St. Edward (8-1) beat Cin. Moeller 34-7.
|3. Fairfield (9-0) beat Cin. Oak Hills 50-0.
|4. Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-1) lost to Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10-7.
|5. Cincinnati Elder (8-1) beat Clarkson Football North, Ont., 31-20.
|6. Springfield (8-1) beat Huber Hts. Wayne 38-13.
|7. Euclid (7-2) lost to Mentor 45-0.
|8. Pickerington Central (8-1) beat Reynoldsburg 40-14.
|9. Cincinnati Colerain (8-1) beat Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 34-3.
|10. Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-2) beat Cle. St. Ignatius 13-10.
Please follow and like us: