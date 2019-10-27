Houston DE Watt out for season with pectoral injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt sustained a season-ending injury to his pectoral muscle on Sunday in a win over the Oakland Raiders.

Watt was injured in the second quarter of Houston’s 27-24 win and tweeted afterward that he was done for the season.

His tweet said: “This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”

That tweet came after he retweeted a video of him making a tackle for a loss. The caption on the tweet read: “Look out for No. 99,” and he added the comment: “Shoulda told my pec to look out lol.”

