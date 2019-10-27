BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. LSU (17)
|8-0
|1476
|2
|2. Alabama (21)
|8-0
|1474
|1
|3. Ohio St. (17)
|8-0
|1468
|3
|4. Clemson (7)
|8-0
|1406
|4
|5. Penn St.
|8-0
|1302
|6
|6. Florida
|7-1
|1226
|7
|7. Oregon
|7-1
|1108
|11
|8. Georgia
|6-1
|1093
|10
|9. Utah
|7-1
|1032
|12
|10. Oklahoma
|7-1
|1017
|5
|11. Auburn
|6-2
|910
|9
|12. Baylor
|7-0
|882
|14
|13. Minnesota
|8-0
|778
|17
|14. Michigan
|6-2
|744
|19
|15. SMU
|8-0
|666
|16
|16. Notre Dame
|5-2
|563
|8
|17. Cincinnati
|6-1
|524
|18
|18. Wisconsin
|6-2
|513
|13
|19. Iowa
|6-2
|456
|20
|20. Appalachian St.
|7-0
|393
|21
|21. Boise St.
|6-1
|280
|22
|22. Kansas St.
|5-2
|218
|NR
|23. Wake Forest
|6-1
|200
|25
|24. Memphis
|7-1
|188
|NR
|25. San Diego St.
|7-1
|50
|NR
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.
