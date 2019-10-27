AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|15
|25
|15
|Providence
|9
|5
|2
|0
|2
|12
|29
|23
|Springfield
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|30
|23
|Hershey
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|27
|24
|Lehigh Valley
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|19
|18
|WB/Scranton
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|34
|Charlotte
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|28
|Bridgeport
|8
|1
|5
|1
|1
|4
|16
|33
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|36
|13
|Toronto
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|13
|25
|14
|Rochester
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|26
|26
|Cleveland
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|32
|23
|Laval
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|24
|29
|Binghamton
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|24
|31
|Syracuse
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Belleville
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|18
|29
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|26
|21
|Grand Rapids
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|29
|23
|San Antonio
|8
|4
|1
|2
|1
|11
|25
|21
|Chicago
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|21
|22
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|9
|18
|21
|Texas
|9
|3
|4
|0
|2
|8
|23
|27
|Rockford
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|12
|26
|Manitoba
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|15
|30
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|13
|33
|23
|Ontario
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|29
|21
|Tucson
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|25
|14
|Colorado
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|18
|22
|Bakersfield
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|23
|24
|San Jose
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|18
|San Diego
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|26
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Texas 1, SO
Colorado 4, San Jose 2
Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2, SO
Ontario 6, San Diego 2
Tucson 3, Iowa 1
|Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Rockford 0
Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2
Grand Rapids 6, Texas 4
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1
Rochester 7, Syracuse 6, OT
Utica 2, Hershey 1, SO
Binghamton 3, Toronto 2, OT
Laval 3, Providence 2, SO
Springfield 5, Belleville 3
WB/Scranton 5, San Antonio 4, OT
Chicago 4, Manitoba 0
Ontario 3, San Diego 2
San Jose 4, Colorado 0
Tucson 2, Iowa 1, OT
Stockton 6, Bakersfield 3
|Sunday’s Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Bakersfield at San Jose, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.