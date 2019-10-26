Virgil has 3 TD tosses as SE Louisiana dominates HBU 52-13

HOUSTON (AP) — Chason Virgil threw for three touchdowns and a career-high 388 yards as Southeastern Louisiana dominated Houston Baptist 52-13 in Southland Conference play on Saturday.

Virgil had scoring tosses to four receivers as the Lions amassed 489 yards passing. They finished with 634 yards of offense while holding Houston Baptist to just 259 total yards.

Austin Mitchell had just two catches for 89 yards as he broke one for 70 yards and a touchdown late in the third. Lorenzo Nunez caught only one pass, but it was for 80 yards and a score. CJ Turner had seven catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Matt DeBlaiso hauled in the other touchdown toss.

The Lions (4-3, 3-2) were leading by eight late in the second quarter when Ferlando Jordan picked off Bailey Zappe and returned it 97 yards for a 21-6 lead. The Huskies (4-5, 1-4) answered when Jerreth Sterns scored from the 6 with 2:05 left in the first half. The Lions responded when Virgil hit Turner on a 15-yard scoring toss to go into the half ahead 28-13.

It was all Southeastern Louisiana in the second half as the Lions scored 24 unanswered points.

The Huskies have lost four straight games after opening the season 4-1.