Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra Holds Concert

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra will kick off their Fall season tomorrow evening with a concert featuring musicians of all ages.

Laura Schumann, music director and conductor, says the concert is one with unique flair.

“We’re opening our 46th season and we’re doing it in an unusual way, I suppose. We have Bernstein, music of West Side Story, banjo music of Tony Ellis–who’s a fantastic banjo player; he’s a friend of Steve Martin’s, as a matter of fact, and music of Beethoven. Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony; which everybody knows, everybody loves it. It’s going to be a great, great concert.”

The orchestra will begin playing at 7 PM tomorrow at Brown Chapel on the Muskingum University Campus in New Concord.

“We involve our community, we engage our community, we offer amazing music. I always say–you know–sports events, you always have a winner and you have a loser. There’s no losers here; everybody wins–the musicians, the audience, everybody. And, you have a great opportunity; we can bring a lot of peace to folks that maybe are stressed out and struggling. And you hear this amazing music; and you watch your neighbors and friends. I mean, we’re a world-class orchestra right here in your own backyard.”

Tickets are 15 dollars for adults; while college students and those younger will be given free admission.