Snow jobs: In tight labor market, ski areas up the ante

WARREN, Vt. (AP) — A free ski pass is no longer enough of a perk to lure workers to seasonal jobs at mountain resorts.

In the current tight labor market, ski areas across the country are having a tough time filling jobs, so they’re upping the ante.

New Hampshire’s Wildcat is offering a $1,000 bonus for new snowmakers to come on board, and Sunday River in Maine last year increased its hourly wage for that job from $13 to $20.

Utah’s Snowbird has expanded its pool van service to get employees to the mountain.

In Vermont, which has among the lowest unemployment rates in the country, Sugarbush has increased employee housing and is hiring more than 100 foreign college students.