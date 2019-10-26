Rainey helps The Citadel get past Mercer 35-24

Sports
Associated Press0

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Rainey ran for 120 yards and a score and threw for another touchdown as The Citadel held off Mercer 35-24 to post its first winning record of the season on Saturday.

The Citadel (5-4, 3-2 Southern Conference) has won three straight games after starting the season with two losses.

Mercer (3-5, 2-3) took the lead when Lance Wise stripped the ball from The Citadel’s Raleigh Webb and sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown to give the Bears a 24-21 advantage with 2:00 remaining in the third.

The Citadel answered when Remus Bulmer ran it in from the 9 to retake the lead 28-24 with 8:34 left in the final quarter.

The Bulldogs thwarted Mercer’s following drive when Sean-Thomas Faulkner sacked Kaelan Riley on a fourth-down pass play with 8:34 remaining in the game. Rainey then took The Citadel on a nine-play drive, capped by Bulmer crashing in from the 5 for the final score with 1:17 left in the game.

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Denny Hamlin wins pole for playoff race at Martinsville

Associated Press

Marchi leads Sacred Heart rally past St. Francis (Pa.) in OT

Associated Press

Late TD puts Samford over East Tennessee State 24-17

Associated Press