Medical examiner IDs teen found fatally shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have identified a 15-year-old girl found fatally shot in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office says Naierra Lockhart died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her body was found Wednesday morning in a field in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

She was reported missing to police in March 2018.

Police say residents reported hearing gunshots late Tuesday night and seeing an older model black van or SUV driving off.