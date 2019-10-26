Lewandowski record as Bayern moves top in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored again for a Bundesliga record as Bayern Munich went top with a 2-1 win over promoted Union Berlin on Saturday.

Lewandowski is the first player in the league to score in each of the opening nine games, breaking the eight game record set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

The Polish striker claimed what proved to be Bayern’s winning goal in the 53rd minute with his 13th league goal, taking his tally to 19 in 13 games including the Champions League and German Cup.

Lewandowski thought he had another score in the 84th, but the goal was ruled out through VAR after teammate Serge Gnabry strayed offside in the buildup.

Sebastian Polter pulled one back for Union with a penalty in the 86th, the visitors’ second penalty of the game. Manuel Neuer had already saved Sebastian Andersson’s effort from the first in the 59th.

Benjamin Pavard opened the scoring, returning the ball with interest after Union ‘keeper Rafal Gikiewicz punched it away, but Bayern went on to miss chances to increase the lead.

Canadian teen Alphonso Davies made his first start for Bayern, while Thomas Müller started for the first time alongside Philippe Coutinho.

Bayern, the seven-time defending champion, moved one point clear of Freiburg, which kept pace by beating Leipzig 2-1.

Borussia Dortmund escaped with a 0-0 draw at Schalke, which dominated their Ruhr derby for long periods. Schalke was left to rue a potential penalty call after Thorgan Hazard appeared to block the ball with his arm. There was no intervention from the video assistant referee.

Also, Hoffenheim won at Hertha Berlin 3-2, and Paderborn enjoyed a 2-0 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Bayer Leverkusen was hosting Werder Bremen late.

Former leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach and Wolfsburg were both to play on Sunday.

