PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 23, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 0

Abingdon 31, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 20

Addison Trail 54, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 37

Aledo (Mercer County) 40, Mid-County Coop 12

Amboy-LaMoille 34, Ashton-Franklin Center 16

Andrew 24, Bolingbrook 17

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 44, Stark County 0

Arcola 57, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 26

Argenta-Oreana 63, Blue Ridge 14

Athens 42, New Berlin 32

Aurora Christian 28, Wheaton Academy 21

Barrington 50, Schaumburg 15

Bartlett 47, Streamwood 6

Batavia 28, Wheaton North 3

Beardstown 42, Carrollton 28

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) def. Cardinal Ritter, Mo., forfeit

Belleville East 48, Granite City 13

Belvidere North 34, Freeport 23

Benton 40, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Taylorville 6

Bismarck-Henning 28, Seneca 0

Bloomington 54, Champaign Centennial 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Sandburg 7

Breese Central 25, Herrin 21

Breese Mater Dei 35, Waterloo 28

Buffalo Grove 20, Elk Grove 17

Byron 62, Dixon 21

Cahokia 28, O’Fallon 21

Camp Point Central 50, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0

Carbondale 62, Harrisburg 7

Carlinville 68, Litchfield 6

Carmel 34, St. Viator 33, OT

Cary-Grove 42, Burlington Central 14

Casey-Westfield 47, Red Hill 6

Centralia 28, Collinsville 0

Champaign Judah Christian 38, Alden-Hebron 34

Chatham Glenwood 56, Rochester 26

Chester 48, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 26

Chicago Christian 41, Westmont 12

Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, Brother Rice 13

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin def. Chicago (Solorio Academy), forfeit

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 48, Belleville West 14

Clifton Central 45, Momence 14

Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 6

Coal City 54, Reed-Custer 6

Columbia 41, Jerseyville Jersey 7

Crete-Monee 62, Thornridge 12

Crystal Lake Central 45, Algonquin (Jacobs) 24

Cumberland 47, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 7

Danville 49, Peoria Notre Dame 42

DeKalb 48, Alton 20

DePaul College Prep 26, Westchester St. Joseph 0

Decatur St. Teresa 61, Shelbyville 21

Deerfield 31, Niles North 6

Downers North 14, Downers South 7

Dupo 54, Madison 50

East St. Louis 66, Naperville Central 21

Edwardsville 51, Vianney, Mo. 20

Effingham 42, Freeburg 20

Elgin 32, Aurora (East) 26

Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 34, Downs Tri-Valley 3

Evergreen Park 35, Oak Forest 26

Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 20

Fairfield 35, Eldorado 13

Fieldcrest 34, El Paso-Gridley 7

Fisher 55, LeRoy 36

Fithian Oakwood 33, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 14

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 48, Rockford Christian Life 0

Forreston 22, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 20

Freeport (Aquin) 28, West Carroll 8

Fremd 28, Hoffman Estates 0

Galena 14, East Dubuque 7

Geneseo 35, East Moline United 14

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 18, Stillman Valley 7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Gillespie 39, Staunton 24

Glenbard East 35, Larkin 10

Glenbard North 45, Geneva 0

Glenbard South 48, West Chicago 7

Glenbard West 42, Oak Park River Forest 0, OT

Glenbrook North 44, Niles West 0

Glenbrook South 21, Evanston Township 20

Grayslake North 28, Grayslake Central 24

Greenfield-Northwestern 14, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 7

Guerin 35, Chicago (Christ the King) 34

Gurnee Warren 42, Mundelein 0

Hamilton County 35, Carmi White County 0

Hampshire 13, McHenry 10

Havana-Midwest Central Coop 57, Warsaw West Hancock 28

Highland 42, Charleston 14

Hillcrest 30, Thornton Fractional North 7

Hinsdale Central 24, Lyons 6

Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Lincoln Way Central 14

Hononegah 33, Rockford Jefferson 8

Huntley 49, Dundee-Crown 13

IC Catholic 28, Riverside-Brookfield 13

Illini West (Carthage) 42, Elmwood-Brimfield 8

Illinois Valley Central 35, Stanford Olympia 14

Johnsburg 41, East Alton-Wood River 13

Joliet Catholic 49, Marmion 7

Joliet West 36, Plainfield Central 7

Kaneland 31, LaSalle-Peru 0

Kankakee (McNamara) 41, Elmwood Park 14

Kankakee 69, Rich Central 6

Knoxville 34, Farmington 21

Lake Forest 28, Stevenson 27

Lake Zurich 63, Waukegan 0

Lakes Community 38, Round Lake 14

Lemont 45, Bremen 14

Lena-Winslow 52, Durand/Pecatonica 21

Lewistown 17, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 0

Leyden 28, Hinsdale South 14

Libertyville 43, Zion Benton 22

Lincoln 41, Macomb 7

Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way West 3

Lisle 55, Streator 14

Lockport 42, Stagg 12

Machesney Park Harlem 55, Rockford Auburn 12

Mahomet-Seymour 18, Richwoods 17

Maine South 44, New Trier 7

Maine West 49, Highland Park 13

Manteno 46, Herscher 7

Marengo 30, Hope Academy 14

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 43, Leo 12

Marion 29, Mattoon 7

Maroa-Forsyth 28, Auburn 14

Martinsville 30, Palestine-Hutsonville 0

Mascoutah 62, Carterville 10

Metamora 34, Canton 25

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 72, River Ridge 44

Minooka 28, Oswego 21

Moline 48, Quincy 21

Monmouth United 7, Biggsville West Central 6

Monmouth-Roseville 26, Sherrard 12

Monticello 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 6

Montini 41, Providence 21

Morris 57, Sandwich 28

Morrison 35, Orion 6

Morton 49, Dunlap 20

Moweaqua Central A&M 55, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 14

Mt. Carmel 44, Mount Vernon 14

Mt. Zion 29, Triad 10

Murphysboro/Elverado 46, DuQuoin 13

Naperville Neuqua Valley 41, Metea Valley 20

Nashville 49, West Frankfort 20

Newton 21, Marshall 18

Normal University 34, Eisenhower 26

Normal West 63, Urbana 0

North Boone 34, Winnebago 27

North Chicago 13, Antioch 9

North Greene 22, Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 18

North-Mac 55, Riverton 0

Oak Lawn Richards 35, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

Olney (Richland County) 26, Robinson 13

Orangeville 52, Milledgeville 8

Oregon 20, Mendota 12

Oswego East 16, Aurora (West Aurora) 13

Palatine 20, Conant 13

Pana 61, Hillsboro 14

Paris 53, Flora 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 21

Pekin 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 20

Peoria (H.S.) 32, Normal Community 18

Pinckneyville 38, Carlyle 14

Plainfield East 41, Joliet Central 0

Plainfield South 49, Romeoville 21

Pleasant Plains 55, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 20

Pontiac 22, Rantoul 6

Prairie Ridge 79, Crystal Lake South 28

Princeton 49, Erie/Prophetstown 7

Princeville 44, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 14

Prospect 49, Wheeling 14

Reavis 62, Oak Lawn Community 26

Red Bud 40, Sparta 26

Richmond-Burton 34, Quincy Notre Dame 14

Riverdale 54, Bureau Valley 13

Rochelle 40, Ottawa 34, 2OT

Rock Island 26, Rock Island Alleman 14

Rockford Boylan 50, Rockford East 8

Rockford Christian 34, Ottawa Marquette 28

Rockford Guilford 14, Belvidere 13

Rockford Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 6

Rockridge 47, St. Bede 26

Rolling Meadows 38, Hersey 35

Roxana 42, Piasa Southwestern 0

Rushville-Industry 64, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 39, Decatur MacArthur 8

Salem 28, Massac County 14

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 56, Vienna-Goreville 8

Shepard 49, Argo 0

South Beloit 48, Walther Christian Academy 14

South Elgin 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 13

Springfield 50, Jacksonville 24

St. Charles East 23, Lake Park 14

St. Edward 48, Ridgewood 0

St. Francis 45, Aurora Central Catholic 0

St. Ignatius 21, Fenwick 14

St. Laurence 43, De La Salle 0

St. Patrick 26, Woodstock Marian 14

St. Rita 7, Niles Notre Dame 0

Sterling 54, Galesburg 28

Stockton 14, Dakota 0

Sycamore 56, Plano 0

Thornton Fractional South 39, Tinley Park 13

Tolono Unity 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 7

Tremont 32, Heyworth 7

Tri-County 44, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 6

Tuscola 50, Macon Meridian 18

Unity-Payson 57, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 29

Vandalia 45, Greenville 7

Vernon Hills 49, Maine East 0

Victor J Andrew 24, Bolingbrook 17

Washington 49, East Peoria 14

Watseka (coop) 48, Gilman Iroquois West 7

Waubonsie Valley 42, Naperville North 21

Wauconda 19, Grant 6

Williamsville 51, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 15

Willowbrook 44, Proviso East 6

Wilmington 24, Peotone 0

Winchester (West Central) 19, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 6

Woodstock 28, Woodstock North 12

Yorkville 31, Plainfield North 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago (Back of the Yards) vs. Chicago (Clark), ccd.

Chicago (Lane) vs. Raby, ccd.

Chicago King vs. Chicago ( SSICP), ccd.

Julian vs. Harlan, ccd.

Lindblom vs. Mather, ccd.

Payton vs. Kenwood, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/