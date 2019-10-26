PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 23, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 0
Abingdon 31, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 20
Addison Trail 54, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 37
Aledo (Mercer County) 40, Mid-County Coop 12
Amboy-LaMoille 34, Ashton-Franklin Center 16
Andrew 24, Bolingbrook 17
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 44, Stark County 0
Arcola 57, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 26
Argenta-Oreana 63, Blue Ridge 14
Athens 42, New Berlin 32
Aurora Christian 28, Wheaton Academy 21
Barrington 50, Schaumburg 15
Bartlett 47, Streamwood 6
Batavia 28, Wheaton North 3
Beardstown 42, Carrollton 28
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) def. Cardinal Ritter, Mo., forfeit
Belleville East 48, Granite City 13
Belvidere North 34, Freeport 23
Benton 40, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Taylorville 6
Bismarck-Henning 28, Seneca 0
Bloomington 54, Champaign Centennial 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Sandburg 7
Breese Central 25, Herrin 21
Breese Mater Dei 35, Waterloo 28
Buffalo Grove 20, Elk Grove 17
Byron 62, Dixon 21
Cahokia 28, O’Fallon 21
Camp Point Central 50, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0
Carbondale 62, Harrisburg 7
Carlinville 68, Litchfield 6
Carmel 34, St. Viator 33, OT
Cary-Grove 42, Burlington Central 14
Casey-Westfield 47, Red Hill 6
Centralia 28, Collinsville 0
Champaign Judah Christian 38, Alden-Hebron 34
Chatham Glenwood 56, Rochester 26
Chester 48, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 26
Chicago Christian 41, Westmont 12
Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, Brother Rice 13
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin def. Chicago (Solorio Academy), forfeit
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 48, Belleville West 14
Clifton Central 45, Momence 14
Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 6
Coal City 54, Reed-Custer 6
Columbia 41, Jerseyville Jersey 7
Crete-Monee 62, Thornridge 12
Crystal Lake Central 45, Algonquin (Jacobs) 24
Cumberland 47, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 7
Danville 49, Peoria Notre Dame 42
DeKalb 48, Alton 20
DePaul College Prep 26, Westchester St. Joseph 0
Decatur St. Teresa 61, Shelbyville 21
Deerfield 31, Niles North 6
Downers North 14, Downers South 7
Dupo 54, Madison 50
East St. Louis 66, Naperville Central 21
Edwardsville 51, Vianney, Mo. 20
Effingham 42, Freeburg 20
Elgin 32, Aurora (East) 26
Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 34, Downs Tri-Valley 3
Evergreen Park 35, Oak Forest 26
Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 20
Fairfield 35, Eldorado 13
Fieldcrest 34, El Paso-Gridley 7
Fisher 55, LeRoy 36
Fithian Oakwood 33, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 14
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 48, Rockford Christian Life 0
Forreston 22, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 20
Freeport (Aquin) 28, West Carroll 8
Fremd 28, Hoffman Estates 0
Galena 14, East Dubuque 7
Geneseo 35, East Moline United 14
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 18, Stillman Valley 7
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Gillespie 39, Staunton 24
Glenbard East 35, Larkin 10
Glenbard North 45, Geneva 0
Glenbard South 48, West Chicago 7
Glenbard West 42, Oak Park River Forest 0, OT
Glenbrook North 44, Niles West 0
Glenbrook South 21, Evanston Township 20
Grayslake North 28, Grayslake Central 24
Greenfield-Northwestern 14, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 7
Guerin 35, Chicago (Christ the King) 34
Gurnee Warren 42, Mundelein 0
Hamilton County 35, Carmi White County 0
Hampshire 13, McHenry 10
Havana-Midwest Central Coop 57, Warsaw West Hancock 28
Highland 42, Charleston 14
Hillcrest 30, Thornton Fractional North 7
Hinsdale Central 24, Lyons 6
Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Lincoln Way Central 14
Hononegah 33, Rockford Jefferson 8
Huntley 49, Dundee-Crown 13
IC Catholic 28, Riverside-Brookfield 13
Illini West (Carthage) 42, Elmwood-Brimfield 8
Illinois Valley Central 35, Stanford Olympia 14
Johnsburg 41, East Alton-Wood River 13
Joliet Catholic 49, Marmion 7
Joliet West 36, Plainfield Central 7
Kaneland 31, LaSalle-Peru 0
Kankakee (McNamara) 41, Elmwood Park 14
Kankakee 69, Rich Central 6
Knoxville 34, Farmington 21
Lake Forest 28, Stevenson 27
Lake Zurich 63, Waukegan 0
Lakes Community 38, Round Lake 14
Lemont 45, Bremen 14
Lena-Winslow 52, Durand/Pecatonica 21
Lewistown 17, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 0
Leyden 28, Hinsdale South 14
Libertyville 43, Zion Benton 22
Lincoln 41, Macomb 7
Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way West 3
Lisle 55, Streator 14
Lockport 42, Stagg 12
Machesney Park Harlem 55, Rockford Auburn 12
Mahomet-Seymour 18, Richwoods 17
Maine South 44, New Trier 7
Maine West 49, Highland Park 13
Manteno 46, Herscher 7
Marengo 30, Hope Academy 14
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 43, Leo 12
Marion 29, Mattoon 7
Maroa-Forsyth 28, Auburn 14
Martinsville 30, Palestine-Hutsonville 0
Mascoutah 62, Carterville 10
Metamora 34, Canton 25
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 72, River Ridge 44
Minooka 28, Oswego 21
Moline 48, Quincy 21
Monmouth United 7, Biggsville West Central 6
Monmouth-Roseville 26, Sherrard 12
Monticello 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 6
Montini 41, Providence 21
Morris 57, Sandwich 28
Morrison 35, Orion 6
Morton 49, Dunlap 20
Moweaqua Central A&M 55, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 14
Mt. Carmel 44, Mount Vernon 14
Mt. Zion 29, Triad 10
Murphysboro/Elverado 46, DuQuoin 13
Naperville Neuqua Valley 41, Metea Valley 20
Nashville 49, West Frankfort 20
Newton 21, Marshall 18
Normal University 34, Eisenhower 26
Normal West 63, Urbana 0
North Boone 34, Winnebago 27
North Chicago 13, Antioch 9
North Greene 22, Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 18
North-Mac 55, Riverton 0
Oak Lawn Richards 35, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
Olney (Richland County) 26, Robinson 13
Orangeville 52, Milledgeville 8
Oregon 20, Mendota 12
Oswego East 16, Aurora (West Aurora) 13
Palatine 20, Conant 13
Pana 61, Hillsboro 14
Paris 53, Flora 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 21
Pekin 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 20
Peoria (H.S.) 32, Normal Community 18
Pinckneyville 38, Carlyle 14
Plainfield East 41, Joliet Central 0
Plainfield South 49, Romeoville 21
Pleasant Plains 55, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 20
Pontiac 22, Rantoul 6
Prairie Ridge 79, Crystal Lake South 28
Princeton 49, Erie/Prophetstown 7
Princeville 44, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 14
Prospect 49, Wheeling 14
Reavis 62, Oak Lawn Community 26
Red Bud 40, Sparta 26
Richmond-Burton 34, Quincy Notre Dame 14
Riverdale 54, Bureau Valley 13
Rochelle 40, Ottawa 34, 2OT
Rock Island 26, Rock Island Alleman 14
Rockford Boylan 50, Rockford East 8
Rockford Christian 34, Ottawa Marquette 28
Rockford Guilford 14, Belvidere 13
Rockford Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 6
Rockridge 47, St. Bede 26
Rolling Meadows 38, Hersey 35
Roxana 42, Piasa Southwestern 0
Rushville-Industry 64, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 39, Decatur MacArthur 8
Salem 28, Massac County 14
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 56, Vienna-Goreville 8
Shepard 49, Argo 0
South Beloit 48, Walther Christian Academy 14
South Elgin 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 13
Springfield 50, Jacksonville 24
St. Charles East 23, Lake Park 14
St. Edward 48, Ridgewood 0
St. Francis 45, Aurora Central Catholic 0
St. Ignatius 21, Fenwick 14
St. Laurence 43, De La Salle 0
St. Patrick 26, Woodstock Marian 14
St. Rita 7, Niles Notre Dame 0
Sterling 54, Galesburg 28
Stockton 14, Dakota 0
Sycamore 56, Plano 0
Thornton Fractional South 39, Tinley Park 13
Tolono Unity 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 7
Tremont 32, Heyworth 7
Tri-County 44, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 6
Tuscola 50, Macon Meridian 18
Unity-Payson 57, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 29
Vandalia 45, Greenville 7
Vernon Hills 49, Maine East 0
Victor J Andrew 24, Bolingbrook 17
Washington 49, East Peoria 14
Watseka (coop) 48, Gilman Iroquois West 7
Waubonsie Valley 42, Naperville North 21
Wauconda 19, Grant 6
Williamsville 51, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 15
Willowbrook 44, Proviso East 6
Wilmington 24, Peotone 0
Winchester (West Central) 19, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 6
Woodstock 28, Woodstock North 12
Yorkville 31, Plainfield North 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago (Back of the Yards) vs. Chicago (Clark), ccd.
Chicago (Lane) vs. Raby, ccd.
Chicago King vs. Chicago ( SSICP), ccd.
Julian vs. Harlan, ccd.
Lindblom vs. Mather, ccd.
Payton vs. Kenwood, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/