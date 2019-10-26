Farmers Market Prepares for Fall Season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Today marked the final Farmers Market held at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds for the 2019 season. However, the fresh produce doesn’t end there. The Fall Farmers Market will begin next Saturday at Weasel Boy Brewery, located in Putnam.

Misty Josselyn, Farmers Market Manager, says the regular season was a success.

“It’s been a great season here. We’ll be excited to get started for next year; and we’re excited for next week. November second starts our Fall market at Weasel Boy; and that runs November second through December seventh, on Saturday from 11 AM to 2. A lot of our–you’ll see a lot of our same vendors that we have here as well as some new ones.”

Im addition to live entertainment and a Farm-to-Table Breakfast, the Fall Markets will feature the same locally grown items as the regular season.

“It’s just to buy nutritious food. It’s healthy; it’s wonderful to be able to know where you buy your food, who it’s coming from. The average food that you buy in the grocery store may travel over a thousand miles before you get it. So, who knows how long its been sitting on the warehouse shelf or where its gone before it came here. This way you know where its coming from; it’s local, it’s fresh. I know when I get things at the Farmer’s Market, it lasts–you know–so much longer than what you buy at the grocery store because it was literally just picked.”

The Fall Farmers Market will begin Saturday, November 2 and run through December 7 from 11 AM to 2 PM.