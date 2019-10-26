AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 7 6 0 0 1 13 21 14 Providence 8 5 2 0 1 11 27 20 Hershey 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 22 Charlotte 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 25 Springfield 8 4 4 0 0 8 25 20 Lehigh Valley 6 2 1 1 2 7 16 16 WB/Scranton 8 3 4 1 0 7 21 30 Bridgeport 7 1 4 1 1 4 15 29 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 6 6 0 0 0 12 34 12 Toronto 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 11 Rochester 7 4 2 0 1 9 19 20 Cleveland 8 4 3 0 1 9 27 23 Laval 9 3 5 1 0 7 21 27 Binghamton 8 2 4 2 0 6 21 29 Syracuse 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 20 Belleville 6 2 4 0 0 4 15 24 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 7 5 1 0 1 11 25 19 San Antonio 7 4 1 1 1 10 21 16 Grand Rapids 7 4 2 0 1 9 23 19 Milwaukee 8 3 2 1 2 9 18 21 Texas 8 3 3 0 2 8 19 21 Chicago 7 3 3 1 0 7 17 22 Rockford 6 2 4 0 0 4 12 21 Manitoba 7 1 6 0 0 2 15 26 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 7 5 1 1 0 11 26 19 Stockton 7 5 1 0 1 11 27 20 Tucson 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 13 Colorado 6 4 2 0 0 8 18 18 Bakersfield 7 3 3 1 0 7 20 18 San Jose 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18 San Diego 5 0 5 0 0 0 8 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO

Cleveland 7, Rockford 1

Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1

Springfield 7, Bridgeport 4

Utica 5, Binghamton 1

San Antonio 5, WB/Scranton 3

Hartford 2, Laval 1, OT

Milwaukee 2, Texas 1, SO

Colorado 4, San Jose 2

Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2, SO

Ontario 6, San Diego 2

Tucson 3, Iowa 1

Saturday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.