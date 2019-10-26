AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|13
|21
|14
|Providence
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|27
|20
|Hershey
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|26
|22
|Charlotte
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|25
|25
|Springfield
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|25
|20
|Lehigh Valley
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|16
|16
|WB/Scranton
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|21
|30
|Bridgeport
|7
|1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|15
|29
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|34
|12
|Toronto
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|23
|11
|Rochester
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|19
|20
|Cleveland
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|27
|23
|Laval
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|21
|27
|Binghamton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|0
|6
|21
|29
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|20
|Belleville
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|15
|24
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|11
|25
|19
|San Antonio
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|21
|16
|Grand Rapids
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|23
|19
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|9
|18
|21
|Texas
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|8
|19
|21
|Chicago
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|17
|22
|Rockford
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|12
|21
|Manitoba
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|15
|26
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|26
|19
|Stockton
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|11
|27
|20
|Tucson
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|23
|13
|Colorado
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|18
|18
|Bakersfield
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|20
|18
|San Jose
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|18
|San Diego
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|23
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Friday’s Games
Charlotte 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO
Cleveland 7, Rockford 1
Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1
Springfield 7, Bridgeport 4
Utica 5, Binghamton 1
San Antonio 5, WB/Scranton 3
Hartford 2, Laval 1, OT
Milwaukee 2, Texas 1, SO
Colorado 4, San Jose 2
Bakersfield 3, Stockton 2, SO
Ontario 6, San Diego 2
Tucson 3, Iowa 1
|Saturday’s Games
Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Bakersfield at San Jose, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.