United Way, the Barn team up for OSU watch party

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way and The Barn are teaming up for gameday this Saturday.

Eggs and Kegs, a watch party will benefit the organization and be held at 11 a.m. during the Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers scramble. Resource Development Director Kyle Dunn for United Way says meeting people at a gameday event it’s a great way to gain support for the organization.

“We try to reach people where they are so the workplace and if that means on the weekend at the bar — that’s what we want to do.”

Owner of the Barn says they help organize the event to give back.

“To help support the community but as well to partner with a world-class organization and help others and help the community.”

United Way tries to fulfill the needs of the communities they serve.

” United Way Muskingum, Perry and Morgan invest in programs throughout the community. We also take on initiatives – so we respond to needs throughout the year of the community,” said Dunn.

Watson says watching at the Barn also makes watching the game a better experience.

“It’s like a game-day atmosphere here where people come down. You can feel like you’re really at a stadium. You can be part of the game. There’s a lot of applause and a lot of disappointment when the game’s not going our way — for the Buckeyes. But yeah, it’s really just a fun atmosphere for folks to come down and enjoy.”

There will be a raffle and 50/50 drawing during the game. There will also be shirts to support strike out cancer.