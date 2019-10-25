Theft from Vehicles

The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in recent thefts from vehicles in Etna Township.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said between August 21-22 a suspect entered a garage on the 200 block of Ballman Road Southwest and stole several items from a pickup truck.

Then between September 3-4 a suspect entered a garage on the 400 block of Trail West and stole items from a car and minivan.

The suspect is described as a white male, with short brown hair, wearing a gray and black OSU t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.