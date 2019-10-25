The Latest: Trump plans to arrive at Game 5 after 1st pitch

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

5:59 p.m.

President Donald Trump plans to arrive at Game 5 of the World Series after the first pitch and leave before the final out.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he spoke with Trump, and the president decided it would be least disruptive to fans to do it that way.

Trump intends to come to Nationals Park on Sunday night if the Series is still going by then. The Nationals lead Houston 2-0.

___

5:41 p.m.

Juan Soto got a sweet treat for turning 21 — a birthday cake on the field from David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez.

Soto hoped to put the icing on that cake, too, because his 21st came on the same day as Game 3 of the World Series.

Soto starred for the Nationals in helping them take a 2-0 lead over Houston. The breakout star of this postseason is 4 for 7 with two doubles and a home run against the Astros.

Ortiz and Rodriguez are working on the Fox broadcast. The former sluggers presented the cake near home plate before batting practice, talked to Soto about hitting and, of course, took selfies with him.

___

5:15 p.m.

Rookie Yordan Álvarez was dropped from the Astros’ starting lineup for Game 3 of the World Series as Houston lost its designated hitter with the shift to the National League ballpark.

Center fielder George Springer led off, followed by second baseman José Altuve, left fielder Michael Brantley, third baseman Alex Bregman, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, shortstop Carlos Correa, right fielder Josh Reddick, catcher Robinson Chirinos and pitcher Zack Greinke.

___

4:30 p.m.

NL Championship Series MVP Howie Kendrick is out of the Washington Nationals’ lineup for Game 3 of the World Series.

Kendrick was the designated hitter in the first two games, which were played in the ballpark of the AL team, the Houston Astros.

Washington won both for a 2-0 lead heading into Friday night’s game, the first in a World Series in the nation’s capital since 1933.

There is no DH in games played at NL parks.

Asdrúbal Cabrera is starting at second base and hitting fifth, behind the usual top four of shortstop Trea Turner, right fielder Adam Eaton, third baseman Anthony Rendon and left fielder Juan Soto. Cabrera is stronger defensively than Kendrick, who has three errors this postseason.

Kendrick had four doubles and four RBIs in Washington’s sweep of St. Louis in the NLCS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports