Tab Ramos hired as coach of Houston Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Tab Ramos has been hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo and quit as coach of the U.S. under-20 team.

Ramos was hired Friday to replace Wilmer Cabrera, who was fired in August after 2½ seasons.

Ramos had eight goals in 81 international appears and played for the U.S. in the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups, the 1995 Copa America and the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005.

Now 53, Ramos was the first player signed to play in the MLS in 1995. He made 121 appearances for the New York/New Jersey MetroStars from 1996-2002 and became a three-time MLS All-Star.

He coached at the last four Under-20 World Cups, leading the U.S. to the quarterfinals in 2015, 2017 and 2019. He also worked as an assistant to Jürgen Klinsmann with the full national team at the 2014 World Cup.

