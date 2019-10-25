SR 60 Closures Next Week near Wakatomika

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio-– The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that beginning Tuesday, October 29, SR 60 will be closed at the following locations near Wakatomika while ODOT crews replace two culverts.

Tuesday, October 29: Closed just north of Township Road 439

Wednesday, October 30: Closed just south of Township Road 68

The suggested detour is SR 586 to SR 79 to SR 541 to SR 60 and reverse.

The work should be complete by Thursday, October 31, weather permitting