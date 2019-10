MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is planning a road closure next week.

Officials said Pinkerton Road will be closed between Coopermill Road and Maysville Pike on Monday and Tuesday, October 28-29, from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., each day for ditching work.

Motorists should plan routes accordingly. Local traffic should use caution through the work zones where crews are performing the road maintenance.