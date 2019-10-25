Matthew Tkachuk leads Flames past Panthers 6-5 in shootout

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in regulation and again in the shootout as the Calgary Flames recovered from squandering three leads and beat the Florida Panthers 6-5 on Thursday night.

Sean Monahan also scored in the shootout for Calgary, which converted both tiebreaking attempts on Sergei Bobrovsky. David Rittich thwarted Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov to secure the victory.

Austin Czarnik, Mark Giordano and Sam Bennett scored in regulation for Calgary.

Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Josh Brown, Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk scored for Florida, which has picked up points in seven straight games (3-0-4). Barkov had four assists.

