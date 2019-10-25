Japan’s Yuzuru Hanku, Rika Kihira lead at Skate Canada

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanku ran away with the men’s short program at Skate Canada on Friday night and Japanese compatriot Rika Kihira topped the women’s field.

The 24-year-old Hanku scored 109.60 points. American Camden Pulkinen was second at 89.05, followed by Canada’s Nam Nguyen at 84.08.

Kihira scored 81.35 points. Young You of South Korea was second at 78.22, followed by 15-year-old Russian Alexandra Trusova at 74.40. Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva, the two-time world champion and 2018 Olympic silver medalist, failed to land a double axel cleanly and fell on her final jump to end up sixth.

In pairs, Russia’s Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii scored 76.45 points to take the first-day lead. Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were second at 75.50, and Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov were third at 73.57.

In ice dance, Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue topped the short program with 83.21 points. They are coming off a victory last week at Skate America in Las Vegas.

Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were second at 82.58, followed by Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker at 79.52.