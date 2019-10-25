In a divided Washington, Nationals’ World Series run unites

WASHINGTON (AP) — The unlikely World Series run of the Washington Nationals has become something truly unexpected: a unifying force in a city that hasn’t known much unity recently.

Nationals red and the trademark swirling W have become common sights across the District of Columbia. For a city filled with transplants that went without a baseball team for more than 30 years, the underdog Nationals have become an easy thing to rally around.

Nationals fever has even replaced the traditional DC sport of politics. Last week, Washington’s bars largely ignored the fourth Democratic presidential debate and instead showed the Nationals completing their sweep against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Now the Nationals are former underdogs returning home for game 3 with a commanding 2-0 lead series lead over the Houston Astros.