A health fair is planned in Zanesville Saturday. It will be held at the Genesis Heathplex from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm. There will be Coconis Vouchers available for same day free walk-in mammograms, clinical breast exams offered by Genesis providers and multiple health tables with informational resources. The event will happen at 2800 Maple Avenue and is open to the public.

