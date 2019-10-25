PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 23, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 0

Aledo (Mercer County) 40, Mid-County Coop 12

Amboy-LaMoille 34, Ashton-Franklin Center 16

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 44, Stark County 0

Arcola 57, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 26

Athens 42, New Berlin 32

Bartlett 47, Streamwood 6

Beardstown 42, Carrollton 28

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) def. Cardinal Ritter, Mo., forfeit

Benton 40, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Taylorville 6

Bismarck-Henning 28, Seneca 0

Bloomington 54, Champaign Centennial 6

Breese Central 25, Herrin 21

Breese Mater Dei 35, Waterloo 28

Buffalo Grove 20, Elk Grove 17

Byron 62, Dixon 21

Carbondale 62, Harrisburg 7

Carmel 34, St. Viator 33, OT

Cary-Grove 42, Burlington Central 14

Casey-Westfield 47, Red Hill 6

Centralia 28, Collinsville 0

Chatham Glenwood 56, Rochester 26

Chester 48, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 26

Chicago Christian 41, Westmont 12

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin def. Chicago (Solorio Academy), forfeit

Clifton Central 45, Momence 14

Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 6

Coal City 54, Reed-Custer 6

Columbia 41, Jerseyville Jersey 7

Crete-Monee 62, Thornridge 12

Crystal Lake Central 45, Algonquin (Jacobs) 24

Cumberland 47, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 7

Danville 49, Peoria Notre Dame 42

DeKalb 48, Alton 20

Decatur St. Teresa 61, Shelbyville 21

Downers North 14, Downers South 7

East St. Louis 66, Naperville Central 21

Edwardsville 51, Vianney, Mo. 20

Effingham 42, Freeburg 20

Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 34, Downs Tri-Valley 3

Evergreen Park 35, Oak Forest 26

Fairfield 35, Eldorado 13

Fieldcrest 34, El Paso-Gridley 7

Fisher 55, LeRoy 36

Fithian Oakwood 33, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 14

Forreston 22, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 20

Freeport (Aquin) 28, West Carroll 8

Fremd 28, Hoffman Estates 0

Galena 14, East Dubuque 7

Geneseo 35, East Moline United 14

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 18, Stillman Valley 7

Glenbard East 35, Larkin 10

Glenbard North 45, Geneva 0

Glenbard West 42, Oak Park River Forest 0, OT

Glenbrook North 44, Niles West 0

Grayslake North 28, Grayslake Central 24

Greenfield-Northwestern 14, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 7

Gurnee Warren 42, Mundelein 0

Hamilton County 35, Carmi White County 0

Hampshire 13, McHenry 10

Highland 42, Charleston 14

Huntley 49, Dundee-Crown 13

Illini West (Carthage) 42, Elmwood-Brimfield 8

Illinois Valley Central 35, Stanford Olympia 14

Joliet Catholic 49, Marmion 7

Kaneland 31, LaSalle-Peru 0

Kankakee 69, Rich Central 6

Knoxville 34, Farmington 21

Lake Zurich 63, Waukegan 0

Lemont 45, Bremen 14

Lewistown 17, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 0

Libertyville 43, Zion Benton 22

Lincoln 41, Macomb 7

Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way West 3

Lisle 55, Streator 14

Lockport 42, Stagg 12

Mahomet-Seymour 18, Richwoods 17

Maine South 44, New Trier 7

Maine West 49, Highland Park 13

Manteno 46, Herscher 7

Marion 29, Mattoon 7

Maroa-Forsyth 28, Auburn 14

Martinsville 30, Palestine-Hutsonville 0

Mascoutah 62, Carterville 10

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 72, River Ridge 44

Minooka 28, Oswego 21

Monmouth United 7, Biggsville West Central 6

Morris 57, Sandwich 28

Morton 42, Dunlap 20

Mt. Carmel 44, Mount Vernon 14

Mt. Zion 29, Triad 10

Murphysboro/Elverado 46, DuQuoin 13

Naperville Neuqua Valley 41, Metea Valley 20

Nashville 49, West Frankfort 20

Newton 21, Marshall 18

Normal West 63, Urbana 0

North Chicago 13, Antioch 9

North-Mac 55, Riverton 0

Oak Lawn Community 62, Reavis 26

Olney (Richland County) 26, Robinson 13

Orangeville 52, Milledgeville 8

Oregon 20, Mendota 12

Oswego East 16, Aurora (West Aurora) 13

Palatine 20, Conant 13

Pana 61, Hillsboro 14

Paris 53, Flora 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 21

Pekin 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 20

Peoria (H.S.) 32, Normal Community 18

Pinckneyville 38, Carlyle 14

Plainfield East 41, Joliet Central 0

Plainfield South 49, Romeoville 21

Pleasant Plains 55, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 20

Pontiac 22, Rantoul 6

Princeton 49, Erie/Prophetstown 7

Princeville 44, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 14

Prospect 49, Wheeling 14

Red Bud 40, Sparta 26

Richmond-Burton 34, Quincy Notre Dame 14

Rockford Boylan 50, Rockford East 8

Rockford Guilford 14, Belvidere 13

Rockford Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 6

Rockridge 47, St. Bede 26

Rolling Meadows 38, Hersey 35

Roxana 42, Piasa Southwestern 0

Rushville-Industry 64, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 39, Decatur MacArthur 8

Salem 28, Massac County 14

Shepard 49, Argo 0

South Elgin 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 13

Springfield 50, Jacksonville 24

St. Edward 48, Ridgewood 0

St. Francis 45, Aurora Central Catholic 0

St. Ignatius 21, Fenwick 14

St. Laurence 43, De La Salle 0

St. Patrick 26, Woodstock Marian 14

St. Rita 7, Niles Notre Dame 0

Sterling 54, Galesburg 28

Stockton 14, Dakota 0

Sycamore 56, Plano 0

Thornton Fractional South 39, Tinley Park 13

Tolono Unity 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 7

Tremont 32, Heyworth 7

Tri-County 44, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 6

Vandalia 45, Greenville 7

Vernon Hills 49, Maine East 0

Victor J Andrew 24, Bolingbrook 17

Watseka (coop) 48, Gilman Iroquois West 7

Waubonsie Valley 42, Naperville North 21

Wauconda 19, Grant 6

Williamsville 51, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 15

Willowbrook 44, Proviso East 6

Wilmington 24, Peotone 0

Yorkville 31, Plainfield North 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago (Back of the Yards) vs. Chicago (Clark), ccd.

Chicago (Lane) vs. Raby, ccd.

Chicago King vs. Chicago ( SSICP), ccd.

Julian vs. Harlan, ccd.

Lindblom vs. Mather, ccd.

Payton vs. Kenwood, ccd.

