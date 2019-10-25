PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 48, Akr. North 0
Akr. Hoban 42, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21
Akr. Manchester 29, Orrville 26
Alliance 21, Minerva 12
Alliance Marlington 31, Beloit W. Branch 24
Amherst Steele 41, N. Ridgeville 7
Andover Pymatuning Valley 30, Southington Chalker 12
Anna 49, Rockford Parkway 28
Ansonia 14, New Paris National Trail 7
Arcadia 38, Cory-Rawson 7
Archbold 42, Swanton 7
Arlington 33, Van Buren 0
Ashland 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 24
Ashtabula Edgewood 32, Painesville Harvey 26
Ashville Teays Valley 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 21
Athens 69, Bidwell River Valley 26
Attica Seneca E. 41, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21
Aurora 48, Richfield Revere 7
Austintown Fitch 40, Youngs. Boardman 14
Avon 24, Olmsted Falls 14
Avon Lake 35, N. Olmsted 0
Barberton 37, Tallmadge 0
Batavia Clermont NE 35, Lees Creek E. Clinton 18
Bay Village Bay 37, Parma 12
Beachwood 43, Burton Berkshire 13
Bellaire 44, Belmont Union Local 14
Bellbrook 41, Day. Oakwood 7
Bellevue 35, Sandusky 26
Bellville Clear Fork 55, Marion Harding 20
Berea-Midpark 28, Grafton Midview 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0
Blanchester 35, Fayetteville-Perry 0
Bloom-Carroll 41, Circleville Logan Elm 20
Bowerston Conotton Valley 28, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 22
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 57, N. Royalton 31
Brookfield 48, Campbell Memorial 7
Brunswick 38, Elyria 13
Bryan 42, Metamora Evergreen 20
Bucyrus 35, Upper Sandusky 21
Bucyrus Wynford 20, Sycamore Mohawk 8
Byesville Meadowbrook 36, Coshocton 29
Cambridge 24, Warsaw River View 21, 2OT
Camden Preble Shawnee 52, Carlisle 20
Cameron, W.Va. 40, Beallsville 22
Can. McKinley 28, Massillon Perry 17
Canal Fulton Northwest 24, Navarre Fairless 6
Canal Winchester 49, Newark 0
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 29, Whitehall-Yearling 27
Canfield 41, Warren Howland 10
Canfield S. Range 49, Struthers 42
Carey 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Carrollton 9, Can. South 7
Casstown Miami E. 55, Tipp City Bethel 14
Centerburg 24, Cardington-Lincoln 13
Chagrin Falls Kenston 28, Painesville Riverside 0
Chardon 10, Madison 3
Chesterland W. Geauga 27, Chagrin Falls 16
Chillicothe 23, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 3
Chillicothe Unioto 42, Williamsport Westfall 21
Cin. Anderson 34, Cin. Walnut Hills 31
Cin. Colerain 34, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 3
Cin. College Prep. def. Miami Valley Christian Academy, forfeit
Cin. Elder 31, Clarkson North, Ontario 20
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 47, Cin. Summit Country Day 20
Cin. Madeira 28, Reading 0
Cin. Mariemont 24, Cin. Deer Park 21
Cin. Princeton 41, W. Chester Lakota W. 35
Cin. Taft 34, Cin. Woodward 6
Cin. Turpin 59, Cin. Withrow 13
Cin. West Clermont 20, Milford 10
Cin. Winton Woods 26, Cin. La Salle 21
Cin. Wyoming 44, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 45, New Richmond 16
Clayton Northmont 34, Centerville 20
Cle. Glenville def. Cle. John Adams, forfeit
Cle. Hay 25, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. Hts. 52, E. Cle. Shaw 8
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. def. Vienna Mathews, forfeit
Cle. JFK def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit
Cle. Rhodes 28, Cle. E. Tech 0
Coldwater 49, St. Henry 14
Collins Western Reserve 54, Ashland Crestview 42
Cols. Beechcroft 57, Cols. Mifflin 6
Cols. Centennial 33, Cols. Northland 7
Cols. DeSales 31, Steubenville 18
Cols. Eastmoor 40, Cols. South 6
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56, Circleville 0
Cols. Hartley 44, Day. Belmont 6
Cols. Independence 64, Cols. Briggs 6
Cols. Marion-Franklin 12, Cols. Africentric 8
Cols. Ready 35, Cols. Bexley 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14
Cols. Walnut Ridge 47, Cols. West 0
Cols. Watterson 31, Day. Dunbar 29
Columbia Station Columbia 41, Sheffield Brookside 23
Columbiana 42, Lisbon David Anderson 6
Columbiana Crestview 35, Warren Champion 0
Conneaut 70, E. Palestine 15
Corning Miller 21, Crown City S. Gallia 20
Covington 74, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 6
Creston Norwayne 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 15
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Loudonville 15
Cuyahoga Hts. 34, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Dalton 44, West Salem Northwestern 10
Day. Chaminade Julienne 41, Middletown Fenwick 30
Day. Christian 18, Cin. Purcell Marian 12
Day. Jefferson 38, Fairfield Christian 31
Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 25
Dola Hardin Northern 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6
Dover 42, Marietta 6
Doylestown Chippewa 28, Rittman 27, OT
Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Dublin Coffman 44, Galloway Westland 12
Dublin Jerome 25, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20
E. Can. 34, Strasburg-Franklin 19
Edgerton 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 25
Edon 36, Defiance Ayersville 6
Elyria Cath. 68, Parma Normandy 20
Fairfield 50, Cin. Oak Hills 0
Fairport Harbor Harding 45, Richmond Hts. 6
Fairview 38, Cle. John Marshall 20
Findlay 35, Lima Sr. 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, N. Baltimore 0
Frankfort Adena 29, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21
Franklin 41, Brookville 24
Franklin Furnace Green 22, Portsmouth Sciotoville 14
Ft. Loramie 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 28, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7
Gahanna Lincoln 41, Grove City 7
Galion 59, Cols. KIPP 12
Galion Northmor 63, Fredericktown 21
Garfield Hts. 31, Kent Roosevelt 24
Garrettsville Garfield 21, Mantua Crestwood 20, OT
Germantown Valley View 28, Eaton 6
Gibsonburg 42, Fremont St. Joseph 13
Girard 47, Jefferson Area 12
Glouster Trimble 77, Racine Southern 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 17
Goshen 48, Batavia 0
Greenville 17, Vandalia Butler 13
Groveport-Madison 49, Sunbury Big Walnut 0
Hamilton 14, Cin. Sycamore 7
Hamilton Badin 45, Day. Carroll 14
Hamilton New Miami 34, Cin. Country Day 6
Hamilton Ross 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 12
Hannibal River 36, Caldwell 14
Harrison 42, Cin. Mt. Healthy 13
Harrod Allen E. 20, Convoy Crestview 14
Hebron Lakewood 29, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28, OT
Hilliard Darby 24, Delaware Hayes 6
Hilliard Davidson 23, Marysville 14
Holland Springfield 49, Sylvania Southview 21
Howard E. Knox 40, Mt. Gilead 17
Hudson 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 29
Huron 41, Port Clinton 26
Ironton 52, Gallipolis Gallia 0
Ironton Rock Hill 28, Chesapeake 22
Jackson 42, Hillsboro 3
Jamestown Greeneview 30, London Madison Plains 8
Johnstown Northridge 49, Utica 13
Johnstown-Monroe 28, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14
Kenton 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 9
Kettering Alter 56, Cin. McNicholas 7
Kettering Fairmont 35, Beavercreek 0
Kings Mills Kings 56, Loveland 8
Kirtland 45, Gates Mills Hawken 0
LaGrange Keystone 41, Wellington 7
Lakewood 56, Westlake 43
Leetonia 23, Hanoverton United 14
Leipsic 29, McComb 25
Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Westerville N. 14
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7
Lewistown Indian Lake 27, St. Paris Graham 23
Lexington 42, Mansfield Madison 0
Liberty Center 35, Hamler Patrick Henry 13
Lima Cent. Cath. 70, Troy Christian 0
Lima Perry 42, DeGraff Riverside 32
Lima Shawnee 42, Elida 10
Lockland 34, Cin. N. College Hill 12
Lodi Cloverleaf 21, Norton 14
Logan 14, Zanesville Maysville 12
London 43, Bellefontaine 3
Lorain 22, Bedford 20
Lorain Clearview 20, Sullivan Black River 19
Louisville Aquinas def. Ashtabula St. John, forfeit
Lucas 28, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14
Macedonia Nordonia 42, Cuyahoga Falls 28
Magnolia Sandy Valley 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail 8
Malvern 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 27
Mansfield Sr. 34, Mt. Vernon 14
Maple Hts. 46, Warrensville Hts. 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 36, Ft. Recovery 7
Marion Pleasant 50, Ontario 21
Martins Ferry 39, Lisbon Beaver 7
Mason 41, Middletown 22
Massillon Jackson 41, Green 6
Massillon Washington 24, Louisville 0
Mayfield 35, Eastlake N. 0
McDermott Scioto NW 36, Beaver Eastern 18
McDonald 48, Lowellville 12
Mechanicsburg 52, Milford Center Fairbanks 0
Medina Buckeye 42, Rocky River 15
Medina Highland 41, Copley 7
Mentor 45, Euclid 0
Miamisburg 38, Lebanon 35
Middlefield Cardinal 60, Brooklyn 20
Milan Edison 41, Vermilion 0
Millbury Lake 42, Genoa Area 21
Milton-Union 54, New Lebanon Dixie 7
Mineral Ridge 40, Sebring McKinley 28
Minster 42, Versailles 20
Mogadore 32, Ravenna SE 12
Mogadore Field 35, Akr. Coventry 6
Monroe 48, Middletown Madison Senior 35
Monroeville 28, Ashland Mapleton 20
Montpelier 61, Stryker 8
Morrow Little Miami 41, Trenton Edgewood 24
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49, Vanlue 18
Mt. Orab Western Brown 24, Wilmington 21
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, Atwater Waterloo 40
Napoleon 28, Sylvania Northview 24
Nelsonville-York 34, McArthur Vinton County 20
New Albany 34, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7
New Bremen 41, Delphos St. John’s 13
New Concord John Glenn 33, New Lexington 6
New Madison Tri-Village 50, Arcanum 34
New Middletown Spring. 35, Berlin Center Western Reserve 14
New Philadelphia 48, Zanesville 21
Newark Cath. 41, Heath 16
Newark Licking Valley 28, Granville 12
Newbury 43, Windham 16
Niles McKinley 35, Cortland Lakeview 7
Northwood 43, Tol. Ottawa Hills 7
Norwalk 41, Clyde 40, OT
Norwalk St. Paul 42, New London 6
Oak Harbor 58, Willard 32
Oak Hill 32, Portsmouth W. 7
Oberlin Firelands 20, Oberlin 14
Orange 36, Ashtabula Lakeside 6
Oregon Stritch 44, W. Unity Hilltop 16
Oxford Talawanda 42, Cin. NW 12
Pandora-Gilboa 61, Crestline 8
Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 37
Paulding 70, Ada 40
Pemberville Eastwood 34, Bloomdale Elmwood 12
Perry 36, Geneva 7
Perrysburg 49, Bowling Green 14
Philo 49, McConnelsville Morgan 13
Pickerington Cent. 40, Reynoldsburg 14
Pickerington N. 42, Lancaster 14
Piketon 41, Chillicothe Huntington 16
Piqua 28, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14
Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Spring. Shawnee 34
Plymouth 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 39
Poland Seminary 42, Hubbard 7
Portsmouth 47, S. Point 16
Proctorville Fairland 27, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12
Ravenna 42, Akr. Springfield 13
Rayland Buckeye 54, Richmond Edison 35
Reedsville Eastern 39, Belpre 14
Richwood N. Union 52, Urbana 13
Riverside Stebbins 23, Sidney 21
Rootstown 63, Youngs. Valley Christian 0
Rossford 41, Elmore Woodmore 6
STVM 35, N. Can. Hoover 10
Salem 24, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 12, OT
Salineville Southern 58, Wellsville 0
Seaman N. Adams 56, Manchester 22
Shadyside 35, Bridgeport 8
Shelby 17, Caledonia River Valley 7
Sherwood Fairview 50, Defiance Tinora 0
Sidney Lehman 21, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6
Smithville 21, Jeromesville Hillsdale 20
Solon 33, Strongsville 22
Southeastern 46, Bainbridge Paint Valley 34
Sparta Highland 30, Danville 0
Spencerville 35, Bluffton 0
Spring. Greenon 52, S. Charleston SE 14
Spring. Kenton Ridge 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 29, 3OT
Spring. NW 20, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6
Springboro 28, Trotwood-Madison 25
Springfield 38, Huber Hts. Wayne 13
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53, Norwood 0
St. Clairsville 56, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7
St. Marys Memorial 35, Celina 6
Streetsboro 49, Peninsula Woodridge 10
Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Newcomerstown 7
Thomas Worthington 30, Dublin Scioto 27, 2OT
Thornville Sheridan 60, Crooksville 10
Tiffin Calvert 24, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 21
Tiffin Columbian 47, Sandusky Perkins 21
Tol. Cent. Cath. 20, Tol. St. Francis 0
Tol. Christian 56, Waldron, Mich. 14
Tol. St. John’s 40, Oregon Clay 10
Tol. Whitmer 48, Fremont Ross 6
Tol. Woodward 48, Tol. Scott 6
Tontogany Otsego 31, Fostoria 26
Toronto 34, Barnesville 20
Union City Mississinawa Valley 70, Bradford 13
Uniontown Lake 17, Can. Glenoak 3
Van Wert 42, Lima Bath 21
Vincent Warren 44, Albany Alexander 41, OT
W. Carrollton 38, Fairborn 15
W. Jefferson 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 28
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
W. Liberty-Salem 41, Spring. NE 0
Wadsworth 49, Twinsburg 35
Wapakoneta 42, Defiance 7
Warren Harding 22, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 14
Washington C.H. 51, Greenfield McClain 7
Waterford def. Stewart Federal Hocking, forfeit
Wauseon 48, Delta 14
Waverly 38, Minford 22
Waynesfield-Goshen 28, Marion Elgin 18
Weir, W.Va. 38, E. Liverpool 27
Wellston 42, Pomeroy Meigs 34
Westerville S. 23, Westerville Cent. 20
Wheelersburg 42, Lucasville Valley 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62, Maumee 0
Wickliffe 35, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Williamsburg 35, Bethel-Tate 33
Willoughby S. 47, Lyndhurst Brush 14
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 33, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 25, New Matamoras Frontier 22
Wooster 35, Akr. Firestone 0
Wooster Triway 34, Massillon Tuslaw 20
Worthington Christian 41, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0
Xenia 24, Troy 22
Youngs. East 30, Hunting Valley University 14
Youngs. Liberty 46, Newton Falls 27
Youngs. Ursuline 20, Youngs. Mooney 13
Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Sandusky St. Mary 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/