PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 48, Akr. North 0

Akr. Hoban 42, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21

Akr. Manchester 29, Orrville 26

Alliance 21, Minerva 12

Alliance Marlington 31, Beloit W. Branch 24

Amherst Steele 41, N. Ridgeville 7

Andover Pymatuning Valley 30, Southington Chalker 12

Anna 49, Rockford Parkway 28

Anna 49, Rockford Parkway 28

Ansonia 14, New Paris National Trail 7

Arcadia 38, Cory-Rawson 7

Archbold 42, Swanton 7

Arlington 33, Van Buren 0

Ashland 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 24

Ashtabula Edgewood 32, Painesville Harvey 26

Ashville Teays Valley 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 21

Athens 69, Bidwell River Valley 26

Attica Seneca E. 41, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21

Aurora 48, Richfield Revere 7

Austintown Fitch 40, Youngs. Boardman 14

Avon 24, Olmsted Falls 14

Avon Lake 35, N. Olmsted 0

Barberton 37, Tallmadge 0

Batavia Clermont NE 35, Lees Creek E. Clinton 18

Bay Village Bay 37, Parma 12

Beachwood 43, Burton Berkshire 13

Bellaire 44, Belmont Union Local 14

Bellbrook 41, Day. Oakwood 7

Bellevue 35, Sandusky 26

Bellville Clear Fork 55, Marion Harding 20

Berea-Midpark 28, Grafton Midview 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Blanchester 35, Fayetteville-Perry 0

Bloom-Carroll 41, Circleville Logan Elm 20

Bowerston Conotton Valley 28, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 22

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 57, N. Royalton 31

Brookfield 48, Campbell Memorial 7

Brunswick 38, Elyria 13

Bryan 42, Metamora Evergreen 20

Bucyrus 35, Upper Sandusky 21

Bucyrus Wynford 20, Sycamore Mohawk 8

Byesville Meadowbrook 36, Coshocton 29

Cambridge 24, Warsaw River View 21, 2OT

Camden Preble Shawnee 52, Carlisle 20

Cameron, W.Va. 40, Beallsville 22

Can. McKinley 28, Massillon Perry 17

Canal Fulton Northwest 24, Navarre Fairless 6

Canal Winchester 49, Newark 0

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 29, Whitehall-Yearling 27

Canfield 41, Warren Howland 10

Canfield S. Range 49, Struthers 42

Carey 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Carrollton 9, Can. South 7

Casstown Miami E. 55, Tipp City Bethel 14

Centerburg 24, Cardington-Lincoln 13

Chagrin Falls Kenston 28, Painesville Riverside 0

Chardon 10, Madison 3

Chesterland W. Geauga 27, Chagrin Falls 16

Chillicothe 23, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 3

Chillicothe Unioto 42, Williamsport Westfall 21

Cin. Anderson 34, Cin. Walnut Hills 31

Cin. Colerain 34, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 3

Cin. College Prep. def. Miami Valley Christian Academy, forfeit

Cin. Elder 31, Clarkson North, Ontario 20

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 47, Cin. Summit Country Day 20

Cin. Madeira 28, Reading 0

Cin. Mariemont 24, Cin. Deer Park 21

Cin. Princeton 41, W. Chester Lakota W. 35

Cin. Taft 34, Cin. Woodward 6

Cin. Turpin 59, Cin. Withrow 13

Cin. West Clermont 20, Milford 10

Cin. Winton Woods 26, Cin. La Salle 21

Cin. Wyoming 44, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 45, New Richmond 16

Clayton Northmont 34, Centerville 20

Cle. Glenville def. Cle. John Adams, forfeit

Cle. Hay 25, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Hts. 52, E. Cle. Shaw 8

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. def. Vienna Mathews, forfeit

Cle. JFK def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit

Cle. Rhodes 28, Cle. E. Tech 0

Coldwater 49, St. Henry 14

Collins Western Reserve 54, Ashland Crestview 42

Cols. Beechcroft 57, Cols. Mifflin 6

Cols. Centennial 33, Cols. Northland 7

Cols. DeSales 31, Steubenville 18

Cols. Eastmoor 40, Cols. South 6

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56, Circleville 0

Cols. Hartley 44, Day. Belmont 6

Cols. Independence 64, Cols. Briggs 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 12, Cols. Africentric 8

Cols. Ready 35, Cols. Bexley 14

Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14

Cols. Walnut Ridge 47, Cols. West 0

Cols. Watterson 31, Day. Dunbar 29

Columbia Station Columbia 41, Sheffield Brookside 23

Columbiana 42, Lisbon David Anderson 6

Columbiana Crestview 35, Warren Champion 0

Conneaut 70, E. Palestine 15

Corning Miller 21, Crown City S. Gallia 20

Covington 74, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 6

Creston Norwayne 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 15

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Loudonville 15

Cuyahoga Hts. 34, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Dalton 44, West Salem Northwestern 10

Day. Chaminade Julienne 41, Middletown Fenwick 30

Day. Christian 18, Cin. Purcell Marian 12

Day. Jefferson 38, Fairfield Christian 31

Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 25

Dola Hardin Northern 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6

Dover 42, Marietta 6

Doylestown Chippewa 28, Rittman 27, OT

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Dublin Coffman 44, Galloway Westland 12

Dublin Jerome 25, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20

E. Can. 34, Strasburg-Franklin 19

Edgerton 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 25

Edon 36, Defiance Ayersville 6

Elyria Cath. 68, Parma Normandy 20

Fairfield 50, Cin. Oak Hills 0

Fairport Harbor Harding 45, Richmond Hts. 6

Fairview 38, Cle. John Marshall 20

Findlay 35, Lima Sr. 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, N. Baltimore 0

Frankfort Adena 29, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21

Franklin 41, Brookville 24

Franklin Furnace Green 22, Portsmouth Sciotoville 14

Ft. Loramie 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 28, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7

Gahanna Lincoln 41, Grove City 7

Galion 59, Cols. KIPP 12

Galion Northmor 63, Fredericktown 21

Garfield Hts. 31, Kent Roosevelt 24

Garrettsville Garfield 21, Mantua Crestwood 20, OT

Germantown Valley View 28, Eaton 6

Gibsonburg 42, Fremont St. Joseph 13

Girard 47, Jefferson Area 12

Glouster Trimble 77, Racine Southern 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 17

Goshen 48, Batavia 0

Greenville 17, Vandalia Butler 13

Groveport-Madison 49, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

Hamilton 14, Cin. Sycamore 7

Hamilton Badin 45, Day. Carroll 14

Hamilton New Miami 34, Cin. Country Day 6

Hamilton Ross 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 12

Hannibal River 36, Caldwell 14

Harrison 42, Cin. Mt. Healthy 13

Harrod Allen E. 20, Convoy Crestview 14

Hebron Lakewood 29, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28, OT

Hilliard Darby 24, Delaware Hayes 6

Hilliard Davidson 23, Marysville 14

Holland Springfield 49, Sylvania Southview 21

Howard E. Knox 40, Mt. Gilead 17

Hudson 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 29

Huron 41, Port Clinton 26

Ironton 52, Gallipolis Gallia 0

Ironton Rock Hill 28, Chesapeake 22

Jackson 42, Hillsboro 3

Jamestown Greeneview 30, London Madison Plains 8

Johnstown Northridge 49, Utica 13

Johnstown-Monroe 28, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14

Kenton 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 9

Kettering Alter 56, Cin. McNicholas 7

Kettering Fairmont 35, Beavercreek 0

Kings Mills Kings 56, Loveland 8

Kirtland 45, Gates Mills Hawken 0

LaGrange Keystone 41, Wellington 7

Lakewood 56, Westlake 43

Leetonia 23, Hanoverton United 14

Leipsic 29, McComb 25

Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Westerville N. 14

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7

Lewistown Indian Lake 27, St. Paris Graham 23

Lexington 42, Mansfield Madison 0

Liberty Center 35, Hamler Patrick Henry 13

Lima Cent. Cath. 70, Troy Christian 0

Lima Perry 42, DeGraff Riverside 32

Lima Shawnee 42, Elida 10

Lockland 34, Cin. N. College Hill 12

Lodi Cloverleaf 21, Norton 14

Logan 14, Zanesville Maysville 12

London 43, Bellefontaine 3

Lorain 22, Bedford 20

Lorain Clearview 20, Sullivan Black River 19

Louisville Aquinas def. Ashtabula St. John, forfeit

Lucas 28, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Macedonia Nordonia 42, Cuyahoga Falls 28

Magnolia Sandy Valley 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail 8

Malvern 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 27

Mansfield Sr. 34, Mt. Vernon 14

Maple Hts. 46, Warrensville Hts. 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 36, Ft. Recovery 7

Marion Pleasant 50, Ontario 21

Martins Ferry 39, Lisbon Beaver 7

Mason 41, Middletown 22

Massillon Jackson 41, Green 6

Massillon Washington 24, Louisville 0

Mayfield 35, Eastlake N. 0

McDermott Scioto NW 36, Beaver Eastern 18

McDonald 48, Lowellville 12

Mechanicsburg 52, Milford Center Fairbanks 0

Medina Buckeye 42, Rocky River 15

Medina Highland 41, Copley 7

Mentor 45, Euclid 0

Miamisburg 38, Lebanon 35

Middlefield Cardinal 60, Brooklyn 20

Milan Edison 41, Vermilion 0

Millbury Lake 42, Genoa Area 21

Milton-Union 54, New Lebanon Dixie 7

Mineral Ridge 40, Sebring McKinley 28

Minster 42, Versailles 20

Mogadore 32, Ravenna SE 12

Mogadore Field 35, Akr. Coventry 6

Monroe 48, Middletown Madison Senior 35

Monroeville 28, Ashland Mapleton 20

Montpelier 61, Stryker 8

Morrow Little Miami 41, Trenton Edgewood 24

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49, Vanlue 18

Mt. Orab Western Brown 24, Wilmington 21

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, Atwater Waterloo 40

Napoleon 28, Sylvania Northview 24

Nelsonville-York 34, McArthur Vinton County 20

New Albany 34, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7

New Bremen 41, Delphos St. John’s 13

New Concord John Glenn 33, New Lexington 6

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Arcanum 34

New Middletown Spring. 35, Berlin Center Western Reserve 14

New Philadelphia 48, Zanesville 21

Newark Cath. 41, Heath 16

Newark Licking Valley 28, Granville 12

Newbury 43, Windham 16

Niles McKinley 35, Cortland Lakeview 7

Northwood 43, Tol. Ottawa Hills 7

Norwalk 41, Clyde 40, OT

Norwalk St. Paul 42, New London 6

Oak Harbor 58, Willard 32

Oak Hill 32, Portsmouth W. 7

Oberlin Firelands 20, Oberlin 14

Orange 36, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Oregon Stritch 44, W. Unity Hilltop 16

Oxford Talawanda 42, Cin. NW 12

Pandora-Gilboa 61, Crestline 8

Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 37

Paulding 70, Ada 40

Pemberville Eastwood 34, Bloomdale Elmwood 12

Perry 36, Geneva 7

Perrysburg 49, Bowling Green 14

Philo 49, McConnelsville Morgan 13

Pickerington Cent. 40, Reynoldsburg 14

Pickerington N. 42, Lancaster 14

Piketon 41, Chillicothe Huntington 16

Piqua 28, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14

Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Spring. Shawnee 34

Plymouth 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 39

Poland Seminary 42, Hubbard 7

Portsmouth 47, S. Point 16

Proctorville Fairland 27, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12

Ravenna 42, Akr. Springfield 13

Rayland Buckeye 54, Richmond Edison 35

Reedsville Eastern 39, Belpre 14

Richwood N. Union 52, Urbana 13

Riverside Stebbins 23, Sidney 21

Rootstown 63, Youngs. Valley Christian 0

Rossford 41, Elmore Woodmore 6

STVM 35, N. Can. Hoover 10

Salem 24, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 12, OT

Salineville Southern 58, Wellsville 0

Seaman N. Adams 56, Manchester 22

Shadyside 35, Bridgeport 8

Shelby 17, Caledonia River Valley 7

Sherwood Fairview 50, Defiance Tinora 0

Sidney Lehman 21, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

Smithville 21, Jeromesville Hillsdale 20

Solon 33, Strongsville 22

Southeastern 46, Bainbridge Paint Valley 34

Sparta Highland 30, Danville 0

Spencerville 35, Bluffton 0

Spring. Greenon 52, S. Charleston SE 14

Spring. Kenton Ridge 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 29, 3OT

Spring. NW 20, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6

Springboro 28, Trotwood-Madison 25

Springfield 38, Huber Hts. Wayne 13

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53, Norwood 0

St. Clairsville 56, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

St. Marys Memorial 35, Celina 6

Streetsboro 49, Peninsula Woodridge 10

Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Newcomerstown 7

Thomas Worthington 30, Dublin Scioto 27, 2OT

Thornville Sheridan 60, Crooksville 10

Tiffin Calvert 24, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 21

Tiffin Columbian 47, Sandusky Perkins 21

Tol. Cent. Cath. 20, Tol. St. Francis 0

Tol. Christian 56, Waldron, Mich. 14

Tol. St. John’s 40, Oregon Clay 10

Tol. Whitmer 48, Fremont Ross 6

Tol. Woodward 48, Tol. Scott 6

Tontogany Otsego 31, Fostoria 26

Toronto 34, Barnesville 20

Union City Mississinawa Valley 70, Bradford 13

Uniontown Lake 17, Can. Glenoak 3

Van Wert 42, Lima Bath 21

Vincent Warren 44, Albany Alexander 41, OT

W. Carrollton 38, Fairborn 15

W. Jefferson 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 28

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

W. Liberty-Salem 41, Spring. NE 0

Wadsworth 49, Twinsburg 35

Wapakoneta 42, Defiance 7

Warren Harding 22, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 14

Washington C.H. 51, Greenfield McClain 7

Waterford def. Stewart Federal Hocking, forfeit

Wauseon 48, Delta 14

Waverly 38, Minford 22

Waynesfield-Goshen 28, Marion Elgin 18

Weir, W.Va. 38, E. Liverpool 27

Wellston 42, Pomeroy Meigs 34

Westerville S. 23, Westerville Cent. 20

Wheelersburg 42, Lucasville Valley 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62, Maumee 0

Wickliffe 35, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Williamsburg 35, Bethel-Tate 33

Willoughby S. 47, Lyndhurst Brush 14

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 33, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 25, New Matamoras Frontier 22

Wooster 35, Akr. Firestone 0

Wooster Triway 34, Massillon Tuslaw 20

Worthington Christian 41, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0

Xenia 24, Troy 22

Youngs. East 30, Hunting Valley University 14

Youngs. Liberty 46, Newton Falls 27

Youngs. Ursuline 20, Youngs. Mooney 13

Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Sandusky St. Mary 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/