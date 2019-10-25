PREP FOOTBALL=
Abington Heights 16, Wallenpaupack 7
Allentown Central Catholic 31, Bethlehem Catholic 24
Annville-Cleona 31, Lebanon 30
Avonworth 35, Shady Side Academy 7
Bedford 61, Greater Johnstown 7
Bellefonte 38, Bald Eagle Area 0
Bellwood-Antis 46, Southern Huntingdon 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 14, Purchase Line 7
Bermudian Springs 21, Biglerville 12
Berwick 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 22
Bishop Guilfoyle 22, Bishop McCort 7
Blairsville 36, Blacklick Valley 7
Blue Mountain 19, Schuylkill Haven 17
Brentwood 41, Ellwood City 0
Burgettstown 24, South Allegheny 14
California 41, Mapletown 6
Canon-McMillan 35, Butler 7
Carlynton 27, Seton-LaSalle 12
Carmichaels 26, Brownsville 0
Cedar Crest 42, Garden Spot 14
Central Bucks East 28, Pennridge 6
Central Columbia 29, Bloomsburg 7
Central Valley 45, Aliquippa 6
Central York 35, York 14
Chambersburg 49, Carlisle 7
Charleroi 43, Apollo-Ridge 33
Claysburg-Kimmel 32, Everett 14
Clearfield 51, Bishop Carroll 14
Cocalico 41, Lampeter-Strasburg 13
Connellsville 30, Albert Gallatin 6
Cornell 22, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 14
Coudersport 44, Cameron County 0
Council Rock South 14, Council Rock North 7
Crestwood 28, Hazleton Area 14
Dallas 45, Lake-Lehman 6
Delaware Valley 33, Scranton 0
Delone 55, Hanover 20
Donegal 69, Northern Lebanon 0
Downingtown East 28, Coatesville 24
Downingtown West 41, Avon Grove 7
Dunmore 28, Lakeland 15
East Allegheny 26, Valley 14
East Stroudsburg South 55, East Stroudsburg North 0
Elizabeth Forward 38, Yough 6
Elizabethtown 17, Conestoga Valley 10
Elk County Catholic 18, Smethport 0
Ephrata 35, Octorara 14
Episcopal Academy 29, Malvern Prep 27
Fleetwood 41, Kutztown 6
Frazier 19, Bethlehem Center 18
Garnet Valley 42, Ridley 24
Gettysburg 48, Greencastle Antrim 16
Greater Latrobe 20, Highlands 18
Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Southmoreland 14
Greensburg Salem 48, Indiana 7
Hamburg 42, Schuylkill Valley 7
Hempfield Area 60, Plum 27
Hershey 28, Twin Valley 7
Hollidaysburg 34, Central Martinsburg 2
Honesdale 18, West Scranton 15
Huntingdon 30, Tyrone 13
Jersey Shore 54, Central Mountain 13
Jim Thorpe 21, Lehighton 7
Karns City 35, Titusville 13
Kennard-Dale 34, Eastern York 12
Lackawanna Trail 1, Scranton Holy Cross 0
Lancaster Catholic 52, Pequea Valley 7
Laurel 61, Northgate 12
Littlestown 40, Fairfield 15
Loyalsock 24, South Williamsport 7
Mahanoy Area 60, Shenandoah Valley 12
Manheim Township 49, Hempfield 0
Maplewood 28, Greenville 22
Mars 27, Hampton 7
Mechanicsburg 45, Lower Dauphin 14
Mid Valley 33, Carbondale 0
Middletown 41, Palmyra 27
Mifflinburg 17, Lewisburg 14
Minersville 26, Panther Valley 24
Mohawk 27, Summit Academy 16
Monessen 48, Avella 14
Montgomery 43, Bucktail 8
Montoursville 17, Selinsgrove 0
Mount Carmel 28, Shamokin 22
Mount Pleasant 35, Uniontown 8
Nazareth Area 37, Easton 13
Neshannock 13, Shenango 7
New Brighton 42, Elwood City Riverside 34
New Castle 56, Ambridge 7
Newport 21, Juniata 19
North East 44, Iroquois 14
North Penn 54, William Tennent 14
North Schuylkill 29, Pottsville 7
Northeastern 38, New Oxford 21
Northern Lehigh 43, Palmerton 42, OT
Northwest Area 40, Riverside 38
Northwestern Lehigh 47, Catasauqua 0
Old Forge 57, Montrose 0
Owen J Roberts 35, Pottstown 0
Palisades 16, Saucon Valley 13
Parkland 24, Emmaus 3
Penn Cambria 56, Forest Hills 27
Penn Hills 21, North Hills 7
Penn-Trafford 21, Franklin Regional 0
Penncrest 21, Harriton 14
Penns Valley 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Peters Township 38, Baldwin 0
Pine Grove 55, Halifax 30
Pittsburgh North Catholic 42, Deer Lakes 21
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 54, Hatboro-Horsham 20
Red Lion 28, Dallastown Area 21
Richland 51, Chestnut Ridge 7
Saltsburg 29, Windber 12
Sayre Area 21, Athens 14
Scranton Prep 21, Western Wayne 10
Serra Catholic 42, Fort Cherry 7
Shaler 27, Fox Chapel 20
Shikellamy 35, Milton 14
Shippensburg 40, Big Spring 7
Slippery Rock def. Sharpsville, forfeit
South Fayette 31, Montour 24
South Western 44, Spring Grove 25
Southern Columbia 49, Danville 6
Strath Haven 56, Lower Merion 0
Stroudsburg 48, Pleasant Valley 14
Susquehanna 29, Holy Redeemer 0
Tamaqua def. Marian Catholic, forfeit
Towanda 35, Wyalusing 32
Tri-Valley 21, Susquenita 18
Troy 21, Canton 14
Tussey Mountain 55, Moshannon Valley 13
Unionville 56, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 14
Upper Darby 7, Springfield Delco 0
Upper Dauphin 60, Line Mountain 8
Upper Dublin 16, Upper Moreland 14
Valley View 32, North Pocono 7
Washington 36, McGuffey 14
Wellsboro 21, North Penn-Mansfield 7
West Chester Rustin 46, West Chester Henderson 0
West Lawn Wilson 49, Lancaster McCaskey 26
West Perry 35, Mifflin County 13
Williams Valley 42, Millersburg 6
Wyoming Area 45, Pittston Area 0
Wyoming Valley West 28, Williamsport 14
Wyomissing 23, Berks Catholic 0
York Suburban 41, Susquehannock 14
Class 1A=
District 10 Quarterfinal=
Farrell def. Cambridge Springs, forfeit
Reynolds 43, Eisenhower 7
West Middlesex 28, Union City 6
Philadelphia Public League=
4A Quarterfinals=
Roxborough 10, Latin Charter 8
5A Quarterfinals=
Frankford 49, Mastbaum 6
6A Quarterfinals=
Abraham Lincoln 30, South Philadelphia 8
Olney Charter 40, Philadelphia George Washington 0
Philadelphia Central 28, Kensington 18
Philadelphia Northeast 54, Fels 0
