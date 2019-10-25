PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington Heights 16, Wallenpaupack 7

Allentown Central Catholic 31, Bethlehem Catholic 24

Bedford 61, Greater Johnstown 7

Bellefonte 38, Bald Eagle Area 0

Bellwood-Antis 46, Southern Huntingdon 7

Berlin-Brothersvalley 14, Purchase Line 7

Bermudian Springs 21, Biglerville 12

Bishop Guilfoyle 22, Bishop McCort 7

Blairsville 36, Blacklick Valley 7

Blue Mountain 19, Schuylkill Haven 17

Burgettstown 24, South Allegheny 14

California 41, Mapletown 6

Canon-McMillan 35, Butler 7

Carmichaels 26, Brownsville 0

Central Valley 45, Aliquippa 6

Chambersburg 49, Carlisle 7

Charleroi 43, Apollo-Ridge 33

Claysburg-Kimmel 32, Everett 14

Clearfield 51, Bishop Carroll 14

Cocalico 41, Lampeter-Strasburg 13

Coudersport 44, Cameron County 0

Council Rock South 14, Council Rock North 7

Dallas 45, Lake-Lehman 6

Delone 55, Hanover 20

Donegal 69, Northern Lebanon 0

Downingtown West 41, Avon Grove 7

East Stroudsburg South 55, East Stroudsburg North 0

Elk County Catholic 18, Smethport 0

Ephrata 35, Octorara 14

Fleetwood 41, Kutztown 6

Gettysburg 48, Greencastle Antrim 16

Greensburg Salem 48, Indiana 7

Hamburg 42, Schuylkill Valley 7

Hershey 28, Twin Valley 7

Hollidaysburg 34, Central Martinsburg 2

Honesdale 18, West Scranton 15

Jersey Shore 54, Central Mountain 13

Jim Thorpe 21, Lehighton 7

Karns City 35, Titusville 13

Kennard-Dale 34, Eastern York 12

Lackawanna Trail 1, Scranton Holy Cross 0

Lancaster Catholic 52, Pequea Valley 7

Laurel 61, Northgate 12

Loyalsock 24, South Williamsport 7

Mahanoy Area 60, Shenandoah Valley 12

Manheim Township 49, Hempfield 0

Mechanicsburg 45, Lower Dauphin 14

Mid Valley 33, Carbondale 0

Middletown 41, Palmyra 27

Mifflinburg 17, Lewisburg 14

Montgomery 43, Bucktail 8

Montoursville 17, Selinsgrove 0

Mount Carmel 28, Shamokin 22

Mount Pleasant 35, Uniontown 8

Nazareth Area 37, Easton 13

Neshannock 13, Shenango 7

New Castle 56, Ambridge 7

Newport 21, Juniata 19

North East 44, Iroquois 14

North Schuylkill 29, Pottsville 7

Northwestern Lehigh 47, Catasauqua 0

Owen J Roberts 35, Pottstown 0

Palisades 16, Saucon Valley 13

Parkland 24, Emmaus 3

Penn Hills 21, North Hills 7

Penns Valley 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Peters Township 38, Baldwin 0

Pine Grove 55, Halifax 30

Saltsburg 29, Windber 12

Sayre Area 21, Athens 14

Scranton Prep 21, Western Wayne 10

Shikellamy 35, Milton 14

Shippensburg 40, Big Spring 7

Slippery Rock def. Sharpsville, forfeit

Southern Columbia 49, Danville 6

Strath Haven 56, Lower Merion 0

Stroudsburg 48, Pleasant Valley 14

Tamaqua def. Marian Catholic, forfeit

Towanda 35, Wyalusing 32

Tri-Valley 21, Susquenita 18

Troy 21, Canton 14

Tussey Mountain 55, Moshannon Valley 13

Unionville 56, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 14

Upper Darby 7, Springfield Delco 0

Upper Dublin 16, Upper Moreland 14

Valley View 32, North Pocono 7

Wellsboro 21, North Penn-Mansfield 7

West Chester Rustin 46, West Chester Henderson 0

West Lawn Wilson 49, Lancaster McCaskey 26

West Perry 35, Mifflin County 13

Wyoming Area 45, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Valley West 28, Williamsport 14

Wyomissing 23, Berks Catholic 0

York Suburban 41, Susquehannock 14

Class 1A=

District 10 Quarterfinal=

Farrell def. Cambridge Springs, forfeit

Reynolds 43, Eisenhower 7

West Middlesex 28, Union City 6

Philadelphia Public League=

4A Quarterfinals=

Roxborough 10, Latin Charter 8

5A Quarterfinals=

Frankford 49, Mastbaum 6

6A Quarterfinals=

Abraham Lincoln 30, South Philadelphia 8

Olney Charter 40, Philadelphia George Washington 0

Philadelphia Central 28, Kensington 18

Philadelphia Northeast 54, Fels 0

