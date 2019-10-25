Danielle Kang takes 1-stroke lead into LPGA’s 3rd round

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — American Danielle Kang shot her second consecutive 5-under 67 for a one-stroke lead Friday at the Buick Ladies Championship, putting her in a strong position to win her second tournament in two weeks on the LPGA Tour.

Kang, who won last week’s tournament at Shanghai, had seven birdies and two bogeys for a two-round total of 10-under 134 on the LPGA International Busan course.

Hee Won Na of South Korea birdied two of her final three holes for a 67 and was tied for second place with Seung Yeon Lee (68).

Four players were tied for fourth, including No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko (69) and first-round leader Minjee Lee of Australia, who had a 70.

American Nelly Korda shot 70 and was at 5-under.

American Kristen Gillman aced the 13th hole and will have to make arrangements to collect her BMW car, the prize on that hole, on her way to a 71 and a two-round total of 3-under 141. The LPGA Tour said it was Gillman’s first hole-in-one in competition.

Canadian Brooke Henderson shot 68 and was also at 3-under, while England’s Charley Hull had a 69 and was 2-under.

Morgan Pressel shot 71 and was 1-over, while fellow American Paula Creamer shot 72 and was 2-over.

It’s the second stop on the LPGA Tour’s Asian swing with tournaments in Taiwan and Japan scheduled over the next two weeks.

