Cologne loses penalty decision in 3-1 defeat at Mainz

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz beat Cologne 3-1 at home in the Bundesliga on Friday after the visitors were denied what looked a clear penalty despite VAR.

Cologne was trailing 2-1 and chasing an equalizer when Mainz defender Moussa Niakhaté blocked Kingsley Schindler’s cross with his outstretched arm in the 63rd minute. Referee Frank Willenborg was advised to check on video replays but didn’t award a spot kick.

Simon Terodde scored a brilliant opening goal in the 14th minute for Cologne — turning smartly and firing in after Jonas Hector had played the ball forward to Schindler with his heel — but Mainz struck back with three goals to climb out of the relegation zone.

Jean-Paul Boetius equalized seven minutes later, then set up Robin Quaison to let fly for the home side’s second in the 57th.

Levin Öztunali capitalized on a mistake from goalkeeper Timo Horn to seal the win in the 82nd. Horn had the near post covered but the midfielder’s shot still got through.

Left to rue a fine performance from Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner, Cologne is in the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the ninth round.

