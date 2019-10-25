AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 6 5 0 0 1 11 19 13 Providence 8 5 2 0 1 11 27 20 Hershey 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 22 Springfield 8 4 4 0 0 8 25 20 WB/Scranton 7 3 3 1 0 7 18 25 Lehigh Valley 5 2 1 1 1 6 14 13 Charlotte 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 23 Bridgeport 7 1 4 1 1 4 15 29 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 11 Utica 5 5 0 0 0 10 29 11 Rochester 7 4 2 0 1 9 19 20 Cleveland 8 4 3 0 1 9 27 23 Binghamton 7 2 3 2 0 6 20 24 Laval 8 3 5 0 0 6 20 25 Syracuse 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 20 Belleville 6 2 4 0 0 4 15 24 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 6 5 0 0 1 11 24 16 San Antonio 6 3 1 1 1 8 16 13 Grand Rapids 6 3 2 0 1 7 19 18 Milwaukee 7 2 2 1 2 7 16 20 Chicago 7 3 3 1 0 7 17 22 Texas 7 3 3 0 1 7 18 19 Rockford 6 2 4 0 0 4 12 21 Manitoba 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 22 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 17 Ontario 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 17 Tucson 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 12 Colorado 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 16 Bakersfield 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 16 San Jose 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 14 San Diego 4 0 4 0 0 0 6 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ontario 2, Bakersfield 1

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland 7, Rockford 1

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield 7, Bridgeport 4

San Antonio at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.