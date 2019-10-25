Ables Breaks Ground on Business Expansion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Ables Heating, Cooling, Electrical & Refrigeration has broken ground on their future headquarters on East Pike, directly across from the ODOT garage.

“Means a lot,” says Russ Ables, who is running the business his father set up in Cambridge in 1967. “I was very fortunate with what my dad started. I had the good graces of two young men right here to help me, I mean, they’re the ones taking it to the next level. What we’re doing here today is for them to continue on and take this company to be a leader in the community,” Ables said Friday morning.

Ables says his family purchased LA Emmert Heating & Cooling in 2015, allowing his crews to service Zanesville. The new Ables location puts his business strategically between the two markets they serve: Cambridge & Zanesville.

“To bring this company under one roof. To me, it’s, to Jeremy & Josh, it’s important that these guys get to work together and take this company to the next level. So, this is what brought this on and it’s been a search of probably about a year and a half to do this,” Ables says.