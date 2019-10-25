FRIDAY 10/25:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower. Seasonal. High 63

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. Low 43

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Rain Likely. High 60

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and cooler end to the work week, with temperatures close to seasonal values. Highs will top off in the lower 60s this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible today as well, but I anticipate most of the region remaining dry today into this evening.

Cloudy skies will continue into the overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid 40s.

Rain will become likely especially by the afternoon hours on Saturday, as an are of low pressure moves in to our region from the south. Temperatures on Saturday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 60s. Rain will continue into Sunday morning, but rain will begin to subside during the afternoon. highs will be in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Brighter skies look to return early in the new work week, as high temperatures will warm into the mid 60s on Monday.

A cold front will move into SE Ohio by the middle of next week, bringing more rain showers for Wednesday into Halloween. Temperatures look to be colder, with highs in the 50s as we end October!

Have a Great Friday!

