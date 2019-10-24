Trump says he’ll attend World Series if it goes to 5th game

Sports
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is planning to attend the World Series on Sunday if it goes to a fifth game.

The president confirmed his plans Thursday while presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, a businessman and founder of one of the world’s most successful motorsports teams.

The Washington Nationals and the House Astros are playing, with the fifth game scheduled for Sunday in Washington. The Nationals lead the series 2-0 and could conceivably win it before Sunday’s game.

Associated Press

