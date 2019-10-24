Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scams

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received multiple calls advising of scammers impersonating the internal revenue service, social security, medicare and law enforcement.

Recent scams also have impersonated doctors officers, lawyers, public officials and banks.

The sheriff’s office said callers claiming to be on these entities threaten arrest if you don’t pay, know all or part of your social security number and can rig a call to look like it is from an official organization.

They also tell residents to put money on a pre-paid debit card or wire money electronically.

The sheriff’s office said it’s important to remember that the IRS or any government official does not demand immediate payment without first sending notification by mail, ask for credit or debit cards over the phone or threaten to bring local police or other law enforcement to arrest you for non payment.