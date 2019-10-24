Salvation Army Christmas Application deadline Friday

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle54

ZANESVILLE, Ohio— The Salvation Army in Zanesville is reminding the community that Friday  is the last day to fill out a Christmas application.

Officials said families or individuals may apply Friday  from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Office on Putnam Avenue.

Families with children 12 years old and younger may apply for Christmas food and toy baskets.

Families with older children or single-person households may apply for a food basket only.

Officials ask that you bring an ID, a social security card for every family member, proof of monthly income and copies of monthly bills.

Please follow and like us:
Tagged
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

Hopewell Man Killed in West Pike Collision

Jarrod Allen

Zanesville Orthopedic Surgeon Joining Faculty of AO Group

Jarrod Allen

Muskingum Univ. Announces Major Sports Construction Project

Jarrod Allen