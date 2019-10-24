Salvation Army Christmas Application deadline Friday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio— The Salvation Army in Zanesville is reminding the community that Friday is the last day to fill out a Christmas application.
Officials said families or individuals may apply Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Office on Putnam Avenue.
Families with children 12 years old and younger may apply for Christmas food and toy baskets.
Families with older children or single-person households may apply for a food basket only.
Officials ask that you bring an ID, a social security card for every family member, proof of monthly income and copies of monthly bills.
Please follow and like us: