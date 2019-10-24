Rosecrans Lady Bishops six-peat

COSHOCTON, Ohio- Rosecrans Lady Bishops were tied with the Berlin Hiland Hawks in a 0-0 deadlock.

Then a long throw-in, a goal from sophomore Parker Farrell with under 14 minutes to go, and a game saving save from sophomore Makaela McLaughlin led to a another district title.

Rosecrans was led by senior Kailey Zemba, who had seven shots attempts. As well as senior Lily McLaughlin, who was proved the assist on the throw-in and senior Maggie Hutcheson who commanded the backline brilliantly for a clean sheet in the 1-0 title win.