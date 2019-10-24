MLS Playoff Glance

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 2, New York City FC 1

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC or LA Galaxy at Seattle, TBA

Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.