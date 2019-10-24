Kings F Marvin Bagley out 4 to 6 weeks with thumb injury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss four to six weeks after injuring his thumb in the season opener.

The Kings said Thursday that an MRI showed Bagley has a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb after getting hurt in a 124-95 loss at Phoenix.

Bagley had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the game.

The Kings are counting on a big season for Bagley after he had a promising rookie campaign. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018 averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his first season in the NBA.

