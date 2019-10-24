Impact coach Wilmer Cabrera won’t return next season

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Impact will not bring back coach Wilmer Cabrera next season.

The MLS club said Thursday his contract has expired and will not be extended. He joined the Impact on Aug. 21 to replace the fired Remi Garde. Montreal went 2-4-1 under Cabrera and finished 12-17-5, missing the playoffs.

The team says it has begun looking for a coach.

Cabrera acknowledged in a statement that his agreement was for only two months. He thanked the Impact for the time he spent in “this beautiful city.”