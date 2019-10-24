Hopewell Man Killed in West Pike Collision

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Hopewell man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 40 near Jersey Ridge Rd., west of the interchange with I-70.

“This morning at about 6:45am, a vehicle traveling east bound on US 40, had just gone, was east of Kimes Road. The vehicle was pulling out of Heartland Petroleum here on US 40 and pulled into the path of the east bound vehicle,” says Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Kelley.

The Patrol says Joseph E. Lamb, 37, was east bound on US 40 in a maroon 2005 Hyundai Elantra. Todd A. Omen, 48, of Zanesville, was entering the highway in a 2013 Freightliner three-axle tanker when he pulled into Lamb’s path.

“It ran into the side of a fuel delivery truck and it broke the rear axle out of the truck and did extensive damage to the vehicle. The deceased driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. That took an effort from our local EMS & fire,” Kelley adds.

The Patrol says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. They say Omen was wearing a seat belt, but Lamb was not wearing a seat belt.