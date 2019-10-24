Gase doesn’t address Osemele situation; NFLPA offers support

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Adam Gase opted to not address the escalating feud between the team and guard Kelechi Osemele, saying he’s not involved in the conflict and is focused solely on preparing his players.

Osemele and the Jets are in a standoff over whether the team will approve shoulder surgery. He says he’ll have the operation Friday whether or not the team approves it.

The NFL Players Association released a statement Thursday saying it supports Osemele and is “considering all options to protect” him. The NFLPA also says it’s “not appropriate or ethical” for an employer to dictate any employee’s medical needs or treatment.

The Jets have not commented publicly.

Osemele says he needs surgery now and can’t play through the pain, while the Jets think the guard should hold off and remain on the field, based on medical reports.

