Astros fire Taubman over clubhouse incident with reporters

Sports
Associated Press1

HOUSTON (AP) — The Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.

The team released a statement Thursday that said Taubman’s conduct did not reflect the organization’s values “and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.”

Taubman has previously apologized for using language that was “unprofessional and inappropriate” in the clubhouse following the victory. Sports Illustrated reported he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros.

Taubman shouted “Thank God we got Osuna!” according to SI, which said he made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with a profanity.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Impact coach Wilmer Cabrera won’t return next season

Associated Press

Astros fire assistant GM for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during clubhouse incident

Associated Press

Alaska’s Iditarod joins a new global sled-dog-racing series

Associated Press