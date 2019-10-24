THURSDAY 10/24:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 67

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. Low 42

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower. Cooler. High 62

DISCUSSION:

A warmer Thursday will be in store under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 60s. A weak, fairly inactive cold front will pass through our area late today.

Partly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight with lows in the low 40s.

More clouds will roll in for Friday, along with a stray shower. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front, with highs in the lower 60s.

An area of low pressure south will move into SE Ohio Saturday. Rain will become likely late Saturday morning into Saturday night. It does look to taper off Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain around average this weekend.

We will start off the new work week on a dry and seasonal note, with highs low to mid 60s on Monday. Colder air will begin to filter in by Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping highs into the mid to upper 50s!

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com