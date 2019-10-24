2 killed in wrong-way crash during highway patrol chase

State
EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A man being chased by State Highway Patrol troopers has been killed along with the driver of a car struck in a wrong-way collision on an interstate outside Cleveland.

Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says troopers tried to stop a car driven by 28-year-old Vernon Hayes Jr., of Cleveland, shortly before midnight Wednesday on Interstate 90 in Euclid.

Sellers says Hayes instead fled at speeds exceeding 90 mph (145 kph). Sellers says Hayes then made an abrupt U-turn while approaching an exit ramp and began driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-90.

Sellers says Hayes collided head-on with a car driven by 41-year-old Johnell Smith, of Garfield Heights, trapping him inside.

Smith died at the scene. Hayes was pronounced dead at a hospital.

