Suspect charged in Morgan County stabbing

MALTA, Ohio–The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Columbus man has been charged in connection to a stabbing in Malta.

Sheriff Douglas McGrath said 18-year-old Dakota V. Burris is facing one count of felonious assault following an altercation that occurred Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

McGrath said the incident happened near Front and 3rd Street where Burris allegedly stabbed another man several times.

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Burris appeared in Morgan County Court Wednesday where bond was set at $50,000. He is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.