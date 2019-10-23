Suspect charged in Morgan County stabbing

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle31

MALTA, Ohio–The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Columbus man has been charged in connection to a stabbing in Malta.

Sheriff Douglas McGrath said 18-year-old Dakota V. Burris is facing one count of felonious assault following an altercation that occurred Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

McGrath said the incident happened near Front and 3rd Street where Burris allegedly stabbed another man several times.

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Burris appeared in Morgan County Court Wednesday where bond was set at $50,000. He is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Please follow and like us:
Tagged
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

Prescription Drug Take Back Day Scheduled for this Weekend

Kennedy Webb

Brewery Owner Plans Fundraiser for Neighborhood Park

Jarrod Allen

Imlay Florists Participates in Petal It Forward

Kennedy Webb